The Industrial Microbiology Market in the United Kingdom is expected to advance at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033. The increasing concern for food safety and the growing demand for fermentation products and nutraceuticals is driving the demand for the industrial microbiology market.

NEWARK, Del, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The industrial microbiology market is anticipated to expand significantly over the next years, exhibiting a positive growth trajectory. The market is predicted to reach a notable value of US$ 15.49 Billion by 2023, with substantial potential for expansion. This upward trend is likely to continue as the market grows gradually at a rate of 7.6% over the course of the projection period.

The industrial microbiology market is predicted to reach an estimated valuation of US$ 32.12 Billion by 2033, highlighting its huge influence and extensive usage across various sectors.

The market is witnessing a prominent shift toward advanced technologies such as molecular diagnostics, genomics, and proteomics. These technologies enable fast and accurate identification and characterization of microorganisms, enhancing the overall efficiency of industrial microbiology processes.

Drivers and Challenges have an Impact on Market Dynamics, which can Impact your Business. Find more details in your Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1743

The need for rapid microbial detection methods is gaining prominence across industries. This trend is driven by the demand for real-time monitoring, quick response to contamination incidents, and effective quality control measures.

Rapid microbial detection systems enable companies to identify and address potential microbial risks efficiently, reducing production downtime and ensuring product safety.

The adoption of advanced technologies in industrial microbiology has created a skill gap among professionals. There is a shortage of trained personnel proficient in utilizing these new techniques.

Companies need to invest in training programs and educational initiatives to bridge this gap and ensure a competent workforce. Continuous research and development efforts in the field of industrial microbiology open new avenues for innovation and product development.

Companies investing in research and developing novel microbial testing methods, rapid detection technologies, and advanced analytical tools have the opportunity to gain a competitive edge in the market and cater to the evolving needs of industries.

Key Takeaways:

In 2022, North America held a value share of 27.8% in the industrial microbiology industry.

The market in Europe accounted for a value share of 23.3% in 2022 on a global level.

By product type, reaction consumables held a substantial value share of 61.07% in 2022.

The market value for industrial microbiology reached US$ 14.49 billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2022.

Based on end-use, the pharmaceuticals & biotechnology sub-segment accounted for 51.7% share in 2022.

Sterility testing garnered a revenue share of 34.21% in 2022, based on testing type.

Are you looking for more details about the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1743

How is the Competition in the Industrial Microbiology Market?

The companies in the market strive to gain a significant market share by offering innovative products, expanding their geographic presence, and establishing strategic collaborations. Further, Key players in the market focus on developing and expanding their product portfolios to cater to the diverse needs of industries.

Key players invest in research and development activities to introduce innovative microbial testing solutions, rapid detection technologies, and advanced analytical tools. Continuous product innovation is crucial for companies to stay competitive and meet the evolving demands of customers.

Companies strive to expand their geographic reach to tap into new markets and customer segments. They establish subsidiaries, distribution networks, and strategic partnerships in different regions to enhance their market presence. A strong global footprint allows companies to serve a wide customer base and gain a competitive edge over regional players in the market for industrial microbiology.

Compliance with regulatory standards and certifications is crucial for companies operating in the market for industrial microbiology. Further, meeting regulatory requirements ensures product quality, safety, and reliability, which are essential factors for customers when selecting testing solutions.

Major Players are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Asiagel Corporation

Eppendorf AG

BioMerieuxx SA

Novamed

QIAGEN

Sartorius AG

3M

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Others

Buy Now and Gain Access to Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1743

Market Segmentation by Category:

By Product Type:

Equipment and Systems Filtration Pumps and Systems Microbial Detection Systems Air Monitoring Systems Automated Equipment Incubators and Culture Apparatus Others

Reaction Consumables Media Simple Media Complex Media Defined Media Specialty Media Reagents and Strains

Others Laboratory Supplies Bags and Bottles Loop and Needles Petri Dishes, Racks, Seals, Plates, and Holders Filtration Disc and Membranes Others



By End User:

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Food and Beverages

Agriculture and Environmental

Personal Care Products

By Test Type:

Sterility Testing

Microbial Limits Testing

Bio-burden Testing

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Equipment and Systems

5.3.1.1. Filtration Pumps and Systems

5.3.1.2. Microbial Detection Systems

5.3.1.3. Air Monitoring Systems

5.3.1.4. Automated Equipment

5.3.1.5. Incubators and Culture Apparatus

5.3.1.6. Others

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1743

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Landscape:

Real Time Continuous Microbiological Monitoring Systems Market Size: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that produce medicine and biotech products are concerned about airborne microbial contamination. Traditionally, these companies use active air samplers or settling plate methods to detect airborne microbial contamination.

Microbial Identification Market Share: The global microbial identification market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2022 and 2032, to reach a valuation of around US$ 10.7 Billion by 2032.

Microbial Gene Editing Services Market Growth: Global microbial gene editing services demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.35 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19% to be valued at US$ 30.5 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Wet Wipes Market Trend: The wet wipes market produced US$ 4.3 billion in revenue in 2023. By 2033, it is expected that the wet wipes industry may expand to hit US$ 9.22 billion, with a CAGR of 7.8% between 2023 and 2033.

Herbal Medicinal Products Market Forecast: The herbal medicinal products market revenue totaled US$ 199.07 billion in 2023, according to Future Market Insights (FMI) study. The overall sales of herbal medicinal products are expected to reach US$ 417.99 billion by 2033, thriving at a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period.

Platelet Rich Plasma Market Analysis: The platelet-rich plasma market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 416.61 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to reach US$ 746.09 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Cardiac Assist Devices Market Sales: The global cardiac assist devices market is poised to surpass US$ 1.37 billion by 2023, surging at a remarkable CAGR of 6.1% through 2033 to reach US$ 2.48 billion.

High-end Cellomics Market Outlook: The high-end cellomics market revenue totaled US$ 325.1 million in 2023, according to Future Market Insights (FMI) study. The overall sales of high-end cellomics are expected to reach US$ 639.2 million by 2033, capturing a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

Pelvic Floor Stimulators Market Volume: As per the recent report by FMI, global sales of the pelvic floor stimulators industry are projected to total US$ 140.39 million for 2023. The demand outlook for the market remains buoyant as FMI forecasts it to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 325.41 million by 2033.

Rx-to-OTC Switches Market Application: The Rx-to-OTC switches market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 38.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 66.5 billion by 2033. The market is estimated to secure a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com