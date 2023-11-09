Leading industrial PC market players include OnLogic, JHC Technology Development Co, Premio Inc., Beckhoff Automation, American Portwell Technology Inc., RIKEN, Japan, AAEON Technology Inc., ATP Electronics, Fujistu Group, and OMRON Corporation.

New York, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global industrial PC market size is predicted to expand at ~5.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 9 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 4 billion in the year 2022.The industrial PC (IPC) market refers to the industry that designs, manufactures, and sells personal computers and computing equipment specifically tailored for use in industrial settings. These specialized PCs are rugged, durable, and built to withstand harsh conditions, making them ideal for various applications in industries such as manufacturing, automation, healthcare, transportation, energy, and more.

Industrial PCs are used in a wide range of applications, including process control, data acquisition, machine automation, human-machine interface (HMI), robotics, and quality control. IPCs are designed to withstand extreme temperatures, vibrations, dust, and moisture, making them suitable for challenging industrial environments. The increasing adoption of smart manufacturing solutions is driving the market growth. In China, the highest rate of adoption of smart manufacturing technologies is 70%. The increasing use of Industrial PC hardware for remote asset and process management is taking place in industries such as healthcare and retailing. The use of these devices will significantly improve efficiency, reduce man’s intervention, and avoid risks to human health.

Increasing Awareness about Resource Optimization in Manufacturing Companies to Boost Market Growth

To improve productivity, increase accuracy, reduce operational costs, and achieve better quality, uniformity, or security, manufacturers are moving towards the automation of their production processes by installing intelligent personal computers. Consequently, the adoption of industrial production computers is predicted to be driven by an increasing awareness of resource optimization in manufacturing sectors. The two most important factors when it comes to ensuring a smooth operation in any production plant are the availability of information and electronic communication. Issues related to the manufacture such as monitoring, interpretation, economic performance evaluation, self-adaptation, etc. may be addressed by top-quality IT networks and infrastructure. The growth in the market was driven by these factors. Products such as Advantech Industrial PCs are rapidly becoming popular because they allow the industrial sector to significantly increase efficiency and productivity. A major factor stimulating the growth of the industrial computer market is the growing use of automation in industries, as well as numerous other advanced technologies that help improve productivity and reduce interference from humans. About 67% of customer service interactions was noted to be handled by AI-driven chatbots by 2020.

Industrial PC Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Thriving Manufacturing Sector to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The industrial PC market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. One of the central drivers of the Asia Pacific IPC market is the thriving manufacturing sector. As a manufacturing powerhouse, the region demands advanced automation and process control solutions. It is projected that Asia will account for 69% of the industrial robot installations by 2025, a testament to the growing role of automation in the manufacturing industry. The adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, which include smart manufacturing and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), is a defining growth factor. As the Asia Pacific region embraces digital transformation, IPCs are at the core of this shift. The automotive industry is a substantial contributor to the IPC market in the Asia Pacific region. With a rapidly growing middle class, there is an increasing demand for automobiles, resulting in robust automotive production. The Asia Pacific region is a hub for electronics manufacturing. IPCs are crucial in the electronics sector for tasks such as quality assurance and assembly line automation. Infrastructure development projects, such as smart cities and transportation networks, require industrial automation and control systems. IPCs are integral to these developments, supporting functions like traffic management, surveillance, and public utilities.

Growing Industrial Automation Advancement to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America industrial PC market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. A pivotal driver for the North America IPC market is the rapid advancement of industrial automation. The demand for precise control and monitoring solutions across various industries is surging. The International Federation of Robotics reports that the North American market for industrial robots is expected to reach 485,000 units by 2022, signifying the growing reliance on automation and thus, IPCs. The integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 principles is revolutionizing industries across North America. IPCs are central to these initiatives, enabling data collection, analysis, and real-time decision-making. The North American automotive industry continues to expand, with a significant focus on innovation. IPCs are essential for processes like quality control, precision assembly, and automated testing. The energy and utilities sector relies on IPCs for functions such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, grid management, and power generation. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts an increase in electricity generation from renewable sources, boosting the need for IPCs in managing the evolving energy landscape.

Industrial PC, Segmentation by Type

Panel IPC

Rack Mount IPC

Box IPC

Embedded IPC

DIN Rail IPC

Amongst these segments, the DIN Rail IPC segment in industrial PC market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. A central driver for the DIN Rail IPC segment is the ever-accelerating industrial automation trend. Industries are increasingly embracing automation to enhance operational efficiency and reduce human intervention. The International Federation of Robotics reports that the operational stock of industrial robots is expected to reach 3 million units by 2021, emphasizing the growing need for automation in industries. DIN Rail IPCs are instrumental in advancing manufacturing processes. Industries seek precise control and monitoring solutions, propelling the adoption of these industrial computers. The energy and utilities sector relies heavily on DIN Rail IPCs for applications such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, enabling efficient grid management and power generation. DIN Rail IPCs play a pivotal role in aerospace and defense applications, ranging from flight simulation to missile guidance systems.

Industrial PC, Segmentation by End Use

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

Amongst these segments, the discrete industries segment in industrial PC market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Continuous advancements in technology are expanding the possibilities for discrete industries. Companies are seeking cutting-edge solutions, including enhanced computing power, advanced robotics, and smart manufacturing practices. As technology evolves, so does the need for innovative solutions in discrete industries. The healthcare and life sciences sectors are vital components of the discrete industries segment. Industries require advanced solutions for diagnostic equipment, medical devices, and laboratory automation. These sectors are experiencing robust growth, with the global healthcare IT industry projected to reach USD 240 billion by 2027. The integration of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is revolutionizing the discrete industries segment. These initiatives are driving the demand for connected and smart solutions, which require advanced technology and data processing capabilities. Discrete industries rely on precise and efficient manufacturing practices. As technology continues to advance, industries are seeking innovative solutions, including robotics, automation, and advanced machinery. The energy and utilities sector plays a pivotal role in the discrete industries segment. These industries rely on advanced systems for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), ensuring efficient grid management and power generation. With the growth in renewable energy sources, the need for advanced solutions is expected to rise.

Major industry leaders in industrial PC market that are profiled by Research Nester are OnLogic, JHC Technology Development Co, Premio Inc., Beckhoff Automation, American Portwell Technology Inc., RIKEN, Japan, AAEON Technology Inc., ATP Electronics, Fujistu Group, and OMRON Corporation, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Industrial PC Market

JHCTECH provided an industrial panel computer to a tobacco factory in China for its wrapping workshop. It carries the system configuration software, sends instructions to the PLC controller, and monitors the status and production data of the production equipment in real-time to control the production process.

As an industrial-grade replacement for the retired Intel NUC small PCs, Premio Inc., a world pioneer in rugged edge and embedded computing technologies, introduces its newest finless industrial small computer, the BCO-1000-EHL.

