New York, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global industrial pipe clamps market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 3% from 2024 to 2036. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 4 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 2 billion in the year 2023. The demand for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions in the industries is proliferating the market growth. The rising growth in the building, oil & gas, pulp & paper, chemical, petrochemical sectors, and others is gaining traction for the market progression. The pulp and paper industry was estimated to generate approximately 100 million tonnes of paper as of 2022 reports in the U.S.

Additionally, the enhancing usage of copper clamps as they are durable for years without getting rust even after exposure to dampness. Copper clamps are installed in the interior plumbing and also exterior pipelines owing to their aesthetic look. The copper application in plumbing systems is tough and not oxidized with water maintaining its neutral and nontoxic state for a long time. Great thermal properties and lifespan in hot and cold-water systems specifically during the expansion and contraction process. All these factors are estimated to drive the market size. Over 20% of recycled copper is evaluated to be applied in the building for cladding, roofing, cooling, and plumbing industries according to statistical data in 2022.

Increasing Infrastructural Advancements Across the World is Propelling the Growth of the Industrial Pipe Clamps Market

The formation of new buildings, bridges, and pipelines worldwide which are anticipated to hike the market size. The renovation works in the industries and the construction of new bridges to improve transport facilities and water supply across the regions are envisaged to augment the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, industrial buildings require long sewage pipes and drainage facilities for proper disposable waste which need industrial pipe clamps. About five bridges were under renovation, replacement, and upgradation in the U.S. in 2023 including Brooks Bridge, Cuyahoga Falls Route 8 Bridge, Denali National Park Bridge, DRBA Memorial Bridges Ship Collision Protection System, and A-09-037 Bridge.

Industrial Pipe Clamps Industry: Regional Overview

Escalating Investment in the Construction Sector by the Government is Fueling the Market Growth in the European Region

The industrial pipe clamps market in the Europe region is predicted to garner a significant market share of 37% during the forecast period on account of the multiplying number of chemical and petrochemical industries in the region. Further, the investment of the government in the development of the construction sector is evaluated to boost market growth. The progression of the market in the coming years is attributed to the fostering of infrastructure projects in the region. European Union consumed nearly 200 million tonnes of chemicals that are hazardous to health in 2022.

Propagating Usage in the Manufacturing, Construction, Oil, and gas Industries is Amplifying the Market Expansion in the North American region

The North American region market of industrial pipe clamps is reckoned to secure a market share of 26% during the projected period. The market growth is credited to the expanding number of manufacturing, oil and gas, and construction firms. The United States has access to USD 11 billion in available funds from the 2021 Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Acts (IIJA) for the repairs and USD 16 billion more will be given in the coming 3 years. For instance, in the food and beverages sector, pipelines are used in the manufacturing units to transfer juices, pulp, or water for cleaning. The pipe clamps are used in the buildings and infrastructure facilities to withhold the wires, pipes, and other conduit systems to provide integrity and stability to the whole unit.

Industrial Pipe Clamps Market Segmentation by Material

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Copper

Aluminum

PVC

The industrial pipe market from the stainless-steel segment is projected to garner a noteworthy market share of 38% in the coming years as a result of their sturdy, durability, high rigidity, and resilience against discoloration or structural degradation. Despite their issues when exposed to salt water or other trace elements, stainless steel pipe clamps are applied in most industries for outdoor and indoor purposes. Stainless steel pipes are the major reason for the growth of industrial pipe clamps owing to the guaranteed long life and reliability for use in places where corrosion is a constant problem such as chemical, oil & gas, food, and beverages sectors. The non-alcoholic beverage sales in America reach USD 450 billion every year as per the statistical data.

Industrial Pipe Clamps Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pulp & Paper

The oil & gas segment of the industrial pipe clamps industry is outlined to register a 36% market share in the coming years. The rise of demand for the production of gas and oil across the world with the increasing usage in automobiles and industries is protruded to flourish the market segment size. In the oil and gas industries, huge quantities of oil and gas will flow from one point to another and to the filling stations through the pipelines which require intact clamping. For the stability and shelf life of these pipes, strong infrastructure is needed to prevent leakages and provide support against vibration, and corrosion, and ensure safety and efficiency. The production rate of crude in 2022 grew by 5.5% from 2021 across the world as per the reports.

Industrial Pipe Clamps Market Segmentation by Type

U-Bolt Clamps

Swivel Bolt Clamps

Rigid Clamps

Oval Clamps

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global industrial pipe clamps market that are profiled by Research Nester are Oatey Co., Fieldpiece Instruments, Rhosonics Analytical B.V., Atkore Vergokan, TotalEnergies, Kubota Corporation, Creamform Japan, Nippon Foundation, and WOTA Co., Ltd.

Recent Development in the Market

Oatey Co. declared the launching of its Full Clamp pipe clamps which was designed recently to add the updated features for the simple and quick installation. The presence of a convenient push-on facility aids in auto opening lead in edge is added in all the Oatey Full Clamps for easy operation. The clamps give complete support to the pipes to stay in place, expand, and contract protecting the pipes 360 degrees and the nail alignment allows for strain alleviation.

declared the launching of its Full Clamp pipe clamps which was designed recently to add the updated features for the simple and quick installation. The presence of a convenient push-on facility aids in auto opening lead in edge is added in all the Oatey Full Clamps for easy operation. The clamps give complete support to the pipes to stay in place, expand, and contract protecting the pipes 360 degrees and the nail alignment allows for strain alleviation. The Fieldpiece Instruments launched a wired TC48 AND wireless system JL3LC, the largest jaw pipe clams for the HVACR industry. The clamp was designed with the unparalleled 4 1/8″ inch to support the field service technicians who work in industrial, commercial, and home settings. The clamps are adjustable to fit various pipe sizes ranging from 3/4″ to 4 1/8″ specifically in the commercial and refrigeration uses.

