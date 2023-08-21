Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market is expected to reach 4.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of over 4.8%.

Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market is valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.80% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Industrial plugs and sockets are designed to meet industry-specific safety requirements and regulations. The use of high-quality industrial connectors is driven by the need to ensure worker safety and compliance with electrical laws.

The expansion of industrial sectors such as manufacturing, construction, energy, and transportation increases the demand for dependable and efficient electrical power distribution solutions, such as industrial plugs and sockets. To run machinery, equipment, and operations, industries require a consistent and secure power supply. Industrial plugs and sockets distribute electrical power in a safe and efficient manner.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global industrial plugs & sockets market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, type of protection, voltage rating, material, end user, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global industrial plugs & sockets market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Industrial Plugs & Sockets market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the industrial socket segment is predicted to lead the industrial plugs &sockets market from 2020 to 2025. Industrial sockets and plugs are typically used in equal quantities.

On the basis of type of protection, the waterproof segment is expected to dominate the global industrial plugs & sockets market. The increased use of sockets and plugs in the construction, maritime, food and beverage, chemicals, and other end-user industries is likely to drive segment demand in the market.

On the basis of end user, heavy industries are expected to grow during the predicted period. Industrial sockets and plugs are used in heavy industries to ensure the reliable and safe operation of equipment in a variety of atmospheric conditions.





Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The industrial plugs & sockets market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global industrial plugs & sockets market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global industrial plugs & sockets market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/ brands/producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment

In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.

The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.

In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global industrial plugs & sockets market include,

In August 2022, Tenneco Inc, a US-based automotive component equipment manufacturer and aftermarket, introduced an M14 range with HEX16mm and C-4001, a new Champion industrial spark plug line.

In January 2020, Siemens, a German automation business, paid $324.83 million for C&S Electric Limited. The acquisition strengthens Siemens’ presence in the market, allowing it to better service customers who require electrification in areas such as construction, industrial data centres, and other metropolitan infrastructure.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global industrial plugs & sockets market growth include ABB Ltd., Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation, Mennekes Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Gewiss S.p.A, Marechal Electric Group, Amphenol Industrial Products Group, Palazzoli S.p.A, and Molex LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global industrial plugs & sockets market based on type, type of protection, voltage rating, material, end user, and region

Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Industrial Plugs Industrial Sockets

Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type of Protection Dust-Proof Splash-Proof Water-Proof Others

Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Voltage Rating 24 to 42 V 42 to 110 V 110 to 230 V 230 to 400 V Above 400 V

Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Plastic Metal Others

Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry Heavy Industry Oil & Gas Industry Power Generation Industry Others

Global Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market US Canada Latin America Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Leading Companies and Market Players ABB Ltd. Legrand SA Schneider Electric SE Eaton Corporation Mennekes Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG Gewiss S.p.A Marechal Electric Group Amphenol Industrial Products Group Palazzoli S.p.A Molex LLC.



Key Questions Answered in the Industrial Plugs & Sockets Report:

What will be the market value of the global industrial plugs & sockets market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global industrial plugs & sockets market?

What are the market drivers of the global industrial plugs & sockets market?

What are the key trends in the global industrial plugs & sockets market?

Which is the leading region in the global industrial plugs & sockets market?

What are the major companies operating in the global industrial plugs & sockets market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global industrial plugs & sockets market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

