Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Industrial Protective Fabrics Market is slated to exceed $8.40 billion by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Industrial Protective Fabrics Market is slated to exceed $8.40 billion by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

The growth of the industrial protective fabrics market is driven by rising industrialization, rapid economic development, and growing manufacturing sector, says this report.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market was estimated at USD 4.10 billion in 2021 and is projected to surpass $ 8.40 billion in revenue by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2028. This report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, top winning strategies, wavering market trends, the competitive scenario, and major investment pockets.

Industrial protective fabrics are a branch of the technical textiles industry known as Protech, which refers to protective clothing that protects the human body from the external environment, including harmful chemicals, heat, foul weather, gases, and mechanical hazards by shielding the worker’s body against hazardous elements. These fabrics find extensive usage in the medical sector, mainly due to the recent surge in demand for protective gear during the pandemic. Moreover, increasing urbanization and the booming manufacturing sector, along with rising concerns regarding sustainability, are likely to boost product demand owing to its cost-effectiveness and recyclable properties.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3264

A global rise in diseases has increased the demand for health care protection garments. The use of hazardous chemicals in research & development activities has also significantly encouraged the uptake of personal protective garments. To avoid any clinical accidents during the process, there has been a considerable surge in demand for industrial protective fabrics in healthcare & laboratory settings. These fabrics offer protection from infectious body fluids, blood splashes, and pathogen penetration, which would propel product adoption in the forthcoming years. As a result of these factors, the healthcare & laboratories application segment is slated to surpass a valuation of $335.5 million by 2028.

Key reasons for industrial protective fabrics market growth:

  1. Growing consumer preference for polyamide.
  2. Rising product demand in industrial protective clothing.
  3. Increasing usage in healthcare & laboratory applications.

2028 forecasts show the “polyamide” segment retaining its dominance:

In terms of raw material, the polyamide segment is anticipated to register about $75.5 million in revenue and grow at a CAGR of over 10.5% by 2028. Polyamide offers properties like high elastic modulus & tensile strength, solvent resistance, flame resistance, and superior optical, electrical & magnetic characteristics that make it ideal in industrial fabrics. It also provides excellent resistance to wear and tear and enhances safety, which is speculated to drive segmental demand in the automotive industry.

Request for the Customization of this Report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3264

Middle East & Africa to continue its top status in terms of revenue:

In the regional landscape, the Middle East & Africa industrial protective fabrics market was valued at around $385.5 million in 2021 and is poised to progress at around 11% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 owing to rising residential, commercial, and infrastructure development, coupled with increasing construction activities. Recent socio-political conflicts have led to a rise in the prices of oil and natural gas in the region. These increased prices are slated to benefit exporters in the Middle East & Africa and help in improving the nation’s economy, in turn encouraging more industrial activities. These factors are set to augment the MEA industrial protective fabrics market share.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on industrial protective fabrics market:

During the pandemic, several industries witnessed a halt in business operations, causing a huge setback for the protective wear textile industry. However, PPE kits were highly in use around the world and the Protech textile industry was hugely involved in manufacturing personal protective equipment, mainly for healthcare applications. Thus, soaring demand for these fabrics has positively influenced the development of the industrial protective fabrics industry in recent years.

Leading market players:

Key players analyzed in the industrial protective fabrics industry report include Dupont De Nemours, TenCate Fabrics EU, Teijin Ltd, Honeywell International, Inc., Milliken & Company, Glen Raven, Inc., WL Gore & Associates, Tex Tech Industries, W. Barnet GmbH & Co, KOLON Industries, Klopman International, Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc., Beijing BW Protect, and others.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

CONTACT: Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: +1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com
Web: https://www.gminsights.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.