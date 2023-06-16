Smartphones and semiconductor growth will likely increase demand for advanced materials for electronics’ market share. The demand for flexible batteries and innovation in technologies will contribute to future revenue growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Advanced Materials for Electronics Market is predicted to reach US$ 57.8 billion by 2031. According to market forecasts, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2031.

Electronics that are printed and flexible continue to grow at a fast rate. Along the value chain, energy and resource efficiency can be significantly increased through new technological approaches to both production and product design.

Electronics are undergoing constant reorganization to meet changing consumer demands, which results in continuously evolving technologies, materials, and business models. Innovations in the technology industry have been stimulated by the growing need for miniaturized and improved capacity computers and networks, faster data transmission speeds, and most importantly, sustainable technologies.

For instance, a new high-speed broadband standard protocol for digital subscriber lines (DSL) was approved by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in December 2014. It is referred to as G.fast for local loops under 500 meters that support uploads and downloads at 150 Mb/s to 2 Gb/s. A local loop’s length determines how fast G.fast can transmit data. It is mandatory in G.fast to have an asymmetry ratio of 90/10 to 50/50 between downstream and upstream

Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85652

Key Findings of Market Report

Electronics are expected to grow in popularity as environmental regulations become stricter and consumers become more interested in electronics.

The advanced materials market will reap the benefits of increased demand for silicon carbide (SiC).

The adoption of artificial intelligence and technological advancements are likely to grow the demand for advanced electronic materials.

As flexible batteries are compact and flexible, demand for advanced materials for electronics will increase.

Quantum dots will likely grow in demand due to the increasing demand for televisions and smart devices with low display costs and high energy efficiency.

Global Advanced Materials for Electronics: Growth Drivers

Increasing investments in emerging technologies and the rapid growth of the smartphone and consumer electronics markets are driving the demand for advanced materials. A large number of advanced materials have been developed over the past few decades, including advanced semiconductors, ceramics of high performance, nanomaterials, electronics that are flexible and printable, and organic electronics.

With the increasing demand for high-performance electronic components, miniaturization, and technological advancements in areas such as 5G technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and autonomous vehicles, the demand is expected to grow. The demand for advanced materials is high, including advanced semiconductors, flexible and printed electronics, and advanced polymers and nanomaterials.

Research organizations and laboratories are rapidly transforming organic electronics into industrial applications. As a consequence of technological advancements at low costs, the organic electronics market is growing rapidly. A wide range of electronic devices, renewable energy systems, and the Internet of Things use advanced materials such as advanced polymers, high-performance metals, and advanced ceramics

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85652<ype=S

Global Advanced Materials for Electronics: Regional Landscape

As Internet service providers have rolled out ultra-fast fixed broadband, market players have adopted this approach to gain a competitive edge and take advantage of potential growth opportunities.

The North American region is home to major technology hubs, including Silicon Valley in California, which drive innovation and advanced electronics.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market for electronics worldwide.

China, Japan, and South Korea are strong players in the electronics industry, including the manufacture of electronic components, semiconductors, and consumer electronics.

Automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries are driving the demand for advanced materials in Europe due to factors such as energy efficiency and sustainability.

Global Advanced Materials for Electronics Market: Key Players

Several large and medium companies dominate the global electronics industry’s advanced materials. In 2022, more than 40%-45% of the market share was controlled by the top few players.

A few of the most notable advanced materials for electronics players are those following the latest market trends, focusing on technological innovations, acquiring businesses, restructuring financials, and investing in the industry. Additionally, they focus on expanding capacity and acquiring companies to gain a global presence.

In June 2023, Nidec Corporation and Renesas Electronics Corporation will collaborate on developing semiconductor solutions for EV drive motors and power electronics for next-generation E-Axles (X-in-1 systems).

In June 2023, Renesas Electronics Corporation completed the acquisition of Panthronics AG, a high-performance wireless semiconductor company specializing in chip manufacturing without fabs. The 13 ‘Winning Combination’ solution designs demonstrate Renesas’ continued expansion, especially in the connectivity market, through the combination of its products with Panthronics’ unique Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology.

Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, ask for a Custom Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85652

Global Advanced Materials for Electronics Market: Segmentation

Type

G.fast chipset

Quantum dots (QDs)

Flexible Battery

Graphene

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

A three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D IC)

Carbon Nanotubes

Smart Glass

Biochip

By Application

Photovoltaic Cells

Displays

Touch Screens

Sensors

Semiconductors

Wearable Electronics Devices

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com