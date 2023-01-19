The issue discusses business outcomes of innovative IoT technologies

BOSTON, MA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™) today published the newest edition of the Journal of Innovation (JoI) entitled, Business Outcomes of Utilizing Innovative Technologies in Industrial IoT.

“This volume of the JoI provides the benefits of using innovative technologies on Industrial IoT to transform businesses in various ways,” said Edy Liongosari, Chief Research Scientist, Accenture Labs, and Chair of the IIC Thought Leadership Task Group. “Innovative technologies can help companies generate new revenue streams and improve efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness.”

The Business Outcomes of Utilizing Innovative Technologies in Industrial IoT of the JoI includes the following articles:

Machine Economy – The New Frontier of Digital Transformation in IoT by Xixin Fan of IoTeX and Steeve Baudry and Sourabh Narayan Singh, both of Siemens. This article covers the technologies needed for a machine economy composed of a network of smart, connected, and economically independent devices and machines acting as autonomous market participants capable of executing economic transactions with little to no human intervention.

– by Xixin Fan of IoTeX and Steeve Baudry and Sourabh Narayan Singh, both of Siemens. This article covers the technologies needed for a machine economy composed of a network of smart, connected, and economically independent devices and machines acting as autonomous market participants capable of executing economic transactions with little to no human intervention. In The Role of 5G in the Adoption of Enterprise Augmented Realit y Mark Sage of AREA and Saverio Romeo of Emerging Technology Observatory share the survey results and case studies done by Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) on the role of 5G in augmented reality.

y Mark Sage of AREA and Saverio Romeo of Emerging Technology Observatory share the survey results and case studies done by Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) on the role of 5G in augmented reality. Siemens’ Gunter Beitinger, Andreas Kind, Maximilian Weinhold, Florian Ansgar Jaeger, and Saad Bin Shams wrote The Role of IIoT for Decarbonization Shown in the ESTANIUM Network. The article provides an overview of the ESTAINIUM Association, Trustworthy Supply Chain, and Exchange. It shows how a trust technology, like verifiable credentials, can help share product carbon footprint data in a verifiable and trustworthy manner to facilitate the industry to reach the goal of Net Zero carbon emission.

The JoI highlights the innovative ideas, approaches, products, and services emerging within the industrial internet, including trustworthiness, AI, digital twin, data, digital transformation, smart cities, smart factories, and edge computing.

You can view and download past and present JoI editions. To watch a Journal of Innovation webinar, click on the associated hyperlink, register, and watch on-demand.

About Industry IoT Consortium

The Industry IoT Consortium delivers transformative business value to industry, organizations, and society by accelerating the adoption of a trustworthy internet of things. The Industry IoT Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit www.iiconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Industry IoT Consortium is a registered trademark, and IIC is a trademark of OMG. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni Industry IoT Consortium 9788550412 Karen@omg.org