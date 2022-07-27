Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Industry IoT Consortium Publishes Trustworthiness 2022 Edition of Journal of Innovation

Industry IoT Consortium Publishes Trustworthiness 2022 Edition of Journal of Innovation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

IIC members provide additional insights on IoT trustworthiness

BOSTON, MA, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™) published the newest edition of the Journal of Innovation  (JoI) entitled, Trustworthiness 2022. This volume of the JoI provides additional insights about trustworthiness, and the role of Software Bill of Materials SBOMs, supply chain security, digital twins, and the new ISO/IEC 5055 standard can play in obtaining trustworthy IoT systems. We plan to use this information to create an IIC Trustworthiness Practitioner’s Guide that builds upon and extends the previously published IIC Trustworthiness Framework Foundations.

“Our first JoI Trustworthiness edition was published in September 2018 and introduced trustworthiness concepts, and for those unfamiliar with trustworthiness, please read our first edition’s introduction. We hope you find our latest Trustworthiness 2022 Edition informative and valuable,” said Frederick Hirsch, co-chair of the IIC Trustworthiness Task Group.

The Trustworthiness 2022 Edition of the JoI includes the following articles:

  • Trustworthiness in Industry IoT Systems: From Design to Operations –  This is a sequel to the author’s original JoI article, “Trustworthiness in Industrial IoT System Design,” from September 2018, extending the usage of trustworthiness from the design to the actual operation of industry IoT systems.
  • Achieving Trustworthiness Through Risk Management, System Theory, and Resilience – Offers perspectives on how risk management, system theory, and resilience can help organizations avoid losses and hazards.
  • Measuring the Trustworthiness of Software with ISO/IEC 5055 – Describes how the IIC’s five trustworthiness characteristics relate to the software quality model in the ISO 25000 series of standards and how ISO 5055 provides measures that practitioners can use to assess software trustworthiness at the source-code level.
  • Leveraging a Tailorable Holistic Perspective of Supply Chain Risk to Deliver Trustworthy Systems – Explores the impact of trustworthiness assurance on supply chain operations. It also addresses the challenge of delivering trustworthy IoT systems with supply chain risks and offers a holistic approach to meeting the challenges.
  • Mind the Trust Gap! Strategies for Communicating Trustworthiness in Digital Twin Systems – Outlines an approach based on work from the IIC and Digital Twin Consortium to establish and communicate trustworthiness metrics that enable counter-parties to rely upon and thus act on trustworthiness data in complex and dynamic systems.
  • Using SBOMs to Secure Industrial IoT Devices – Describes how Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) for devices differ from those for software and explains the primary challenges facing SBOMs for devices, plus offers solutions for addressing those challenges.
  • Accelerating Time-to-Market Using an Integrated High Assurance Software Stack – Presents a high assurance software stack’s detail, use cases, and performance. It highlights issues and challenges and proposes a cost-effective approach for accelerating the design and implementation of systems with a high assurance stack.

This Trustworthiness 2022 Edition of the JoI expands on the earlier 2018 IIC Trustworthiness JoI publication.

The JoI highlights the innovative ideas, approaches, products, and services emerging within the industrial internet. These include trustworthiness, AI, digital twin, data, digital transformation, smart cities, smart factories, and edge computing. You can view and download past and present JoI editions. To watch a Journal of Innovation webinar, click on the associated hyperlink, register, and watch on-demand.

 About Industry IoT Consortium

The Industry IoT Consortium delivers transformative business value to industry, organizations, and society by accelerating the adoption of a trustworthy internet of things. The Industry IoT Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit www.iiconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Industry IoT Consortium is a registered trademark, and IIC is a trademark of OMG. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni
Industry IoT Consortium
9788550412
Karen@omg.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.