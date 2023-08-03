Focus on trustworthy and secure IIoT platforms

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™) announced that the Smart Cyber Group (SCG) is its newest member. SCG provides smart cyber security assessments, education, and consulting services to manage cyber and digital transformation projects. The company works with clients to secure critical information and operational technologies (IT/OT).

“We’re excited to have Smart Cyber Group as a member of IIC,” said Chuck Byers, CTO of the IIC. “Their experience with smart cyber security and digital transformation across a wide range of industries will be valuable as we evolve our security framework and rigorous methodology to assess and develop trustworthy industrial internet systems.”

“The IIC provides thought leadership, deep expertise, collaboration, and the ability to influence and shape this exciting new sector. We look forward to benefitting from their knowledge and insights and contributing thought leadership,” said Steven O’Sullivan, Founder and CEO of Smart Cyber Group. “We’re also excited about the IIC’s acclaimed Industry IoT Security Framework and will recommend it to our clients as they build their trustworthy IoT systems.”



About Smart Cyber Group

Smart Cyber Group (SCG) was founded on the principle that society is changing so fast that traditional information and cybersecurity practices no longer suit all circumstances. SCG provides smart cyber security assessments, education, and consulting services to manage cyber and digital transformation projects. Visit us on the web at Smart Cyber Group .

About Industry IoT Consortium

The Industry IoT Consortium delivers transformative business value to industry, organizations, and society by accelerating the adoption of a trustworthy Internet of Things. The Industry IoT Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit www.iiconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Industry IoT Consortium is a registered trademark, and IIC is a trademark of OMG. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni Industry IoT Consortium 9788550412 Karen@omg.org