Industry Leader First Advantage Partners with Housing and Employment-Focused Non-Profit

Background Screening Provider Teams Up with Shelters to Shutters to Ease Employment Search for Those Experiencing Homelessness

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Advantage, a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, today announced a new partnership with Shelters to Shutters, a non-profit organization that transitions individuals and families out of homelessness to economic self-sufficiency. Through this relationship, First Advantage will provide discounted background screens to Shelters to Shutters candidates and support the organization through ongoing donations and volunteerism.

A 501(c)(3) organization, Shelters to Shutters works with apartment management companies across the country to help find employment and housing opportunities for individuals experiencing homelessness. Shelters to Shutters focuses on the 80 percent of the homeless population who are situationally homeless due to a life-altering event such as job loss, medical or health emergency, divorce, domestic abuse or the loss of a primary income earner, despite having marketable job skills and eagerness to work.

With the aid of local non-profits, Shelters to Shutters identifies individuals suitable for its placement program and provides pre-screened, job-trained candidates for positions such as maintenance technicians and leasing agents to apartment operators. The apartment management companies also offer the Shelters to Shutters program participants with housing opportunities at the communities at which they work.

As part of the joint commitment, Shelters to Shutters has invited First Advantage Chief Human Resource Officer Michael Pilnick to serve as a member of their city advisory board. Members of the First Advantage Human Resources team recently volunteered at a Shelters to Shutters hiring event in Atlanta, where candidates received resume and soft skills training before being invited to interview with area multifamily housing partners.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with an organization that works to bring both career and residential opportunities to those in need,” said Pilnick. “As a global leader in innovative solutions for hiring the best talent and keeping our communities safe, we are uniquely positioned to truly have a direct positive impact on the mission of Shelters to Shutters.”

“First Advantage has the knowledge and expertise for staffing and hiring talent across the world. We are excited that they will be able to assist us as we find talent for our multifamily industry partners in places where most hiring managers simply are not looking,” said Andy Helmer, Chief Executive Officer, Shelters to Shutters.

“Homelessness is a circumstance, not an identity, and the employment and housing opportunities we are able to provide to our candidates and their families is life-changing. Leveraging this partnership with the First Advantage team will allow us to further our mission and accelerate our ability to make a material difference for those experiencing homelessness.”

To learn more about Shelters to Shutters, visit http://shelterstoshutters.org.

About Shelters to Shutters

Shelters to Shutters is a national 501(c)(3) organization that transitions individuals and families from homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by educating and engaging the real estate industry to provide employment and housing opportunities. Across the country, Shelters to Shutters pairs leading property management professionals with individuals experiencing homelessness who are ready to work. The result is an innovative program that provides mentorships for careers in property management, along with full-time employment and housing opportunities for individuals facing homelessness and a pipeline of high quality, motivated employees for the multifamily housing industry.

About First Advantage
First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: 
Elisabeth Warrick
First Advantage
[email protected]
678-710-7298
