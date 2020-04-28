Industry Leader in Construction Supply Distribution Selects Celebros Search to Power Product Discovery & eCommerce Conversions

Woburn, Mass., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that Ram Tool Construction Supply Company, a national supplier of construction tools and building materials, has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search and conversion solution for their online store.

Ram Tool is an industry leader in construction supply distribution with 39 branches across 15 states. They provide an unparalleled service in the industry with the capability to fulfill direct deliveries to over 44,000 job sites within hours of placing an order. With over 30,000 stocked items, over 3,500 vendors, 700,000+ square feet of warehouse space and over 17 acres of yard space throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Texas, Ram Tool is a one stop shop for all construction supply needs.

Ram Tool leverages the power of the Celebros Search Natural Language Processing (NLP), Advanced AutoComplete, Machine Learning AI, Dynamic Merchandising and Search Analytics to help customers find products of interest, increase average order value and drive conversion. In addition to their main eCommerce site, Ram Tools also utilizes Celebros Search for an affiliate brand site.

The Ram Tool online store is available at: https://shop.ramtool.com

“Celebros Search has powerful Natural Language Processing and artificial intelligence that learns from user behavior to formulate trends that influence the dynamic merchandising and presentation of highly relevant products,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital’s CEO. “Our solutions help retailers increase the performance of their eCommerce sites by improving traffic, increasing average order value and driving conversion.”

