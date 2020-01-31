Breaking News
Industry Leaders Join Epiq to Drive Legal Solutions Expansion Initiatives

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, the global leader in the legal services industry, announced several new senior leaders have joined their legal solutions business unit.

Eric Gonzales joins Epiq as senior vice president and global head of sales for legal solutions. Most recently serving as senior vice president of enterprise legal services at UnitedLex and bringing more than 25 years of consulting and business development experience, Gonzales will lead the Epiq legal solutions’ global sales organization globally, bringing to market the company’s eDiscovery, information governance, consulting, and other services to corporate in-house legal teams and law firms globally.

Others joining Epiq this month include:

  • Michael Conner joins Epiq as regional vice president of legal solutions sales for the U.S. Western region. Previously, Conner served as global director of business development at NightOwl. In addition to applying his knowledge of legal technology, Conner will put his legal practitioner and consulting experience from Davis Polk and Deloitte to use to help Epiq clients achieve their goals.
  • Joe Polenchar joins Epiq as vice president to support sales and build business development. Prior to joining Epiq, Joe held leadership roles at CompuCom, Fujitsu and Unify, and most recently, was the global leader for business development at Navisite.
  • Mark Habbinga, who returns to Epiq as managing director of legal operations consulting & services sales. Mark will be responsible for bringing to market client-centric consulting and legal process services to help organizations transform the business of law.

As Epiq continues to create a robust network of proven industry leaders, clients will benefit from a wide-range of legal business process services, consultation services, best-in-class technology choices, and experts to guide them through the entire process based on the unique needs of their organization anywhere in the world.

About Epiq
Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact
Catherine Ostheimer
Epiq
+1 646 282 1800
[email protected]

