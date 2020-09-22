Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Industry Leaders Launch The Partnership for Electrical Safety to Ensure American Worker Protection from Arc Flash Hazards

Industry Leaders Launch The Partnership for Electrical Safety to Ensure American Worker Protection from Arc Flash Hazards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Action Saves Lives – Don’t Wear Fuel.

There is a life and death difference between AR and non-AR rated clothing.

There is a life and death difference between AR and non-AR rated clothing.

MARBLEHEAD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The leading companies in the Arc-Rated (AR) & Flame-Resistant (FR) clothing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) industry announced today the launch of The Partnership for Electrical Safety, an industry-led effort to ensure that the hundreds of thousands of Americans working on energized electrical equipment are properly equipped and protected from the hazards of electrical arc flash.

The Partnership for Electrical Safety is committed to ensuring that every American working on or near energized electrical equipment is provided with the appropriate arc-rated clothing and PPE. Proper AR clothing and PPE allows those whose jobs place them in a potentially hazardous situation to comfortably perform their essential work and return home safely at the end of the work day. Hundreds of thousands of Americans working on or near energized electrical equipment are not currently provided proper protection from a deadly hazard, despite OSHA standards that have been in place for more than 20 years. The Partnership for Electrical Safety has been formed to directly address this longstanding issue and are dedicated to improving the health and safety of unprotected electrical workers across the United States.

Electric arc flash is an electrical explosion that results in a fireball that can reach temperatures hotter than the surface of the sun. This fireball can ignite flammable clothing and seriously burn exposed skin, causing catastrophic or fatal injury. As a result of being improperly outfitted, many American workers suffer serious burn injuries every year. This does not need to happen. Due to the nature of electrical work, arc-flash events will occur, but the fatal and catastrophic injuries are almost always caused by clothing ignition, not the arc-flash itself. The solution is simple – stop wearing fuel (uniforms that can burn) and start wearing AR clothing.

Over a million American electrical workers enjoy this protection from arc-flash; every day they are safely completing electrical work that potentially exposes them to an arc-flash event. The Partnership for Electrical Safety intends to ensure that all American electrical workers have access to and properly wear the appropriate arc-rated clothing and associated PPE. This effort is already underway and is being accomplished through direct engagement with the leadership at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as well as the key Congressional oversight committees who are concerned with improving worker safety.

“The Partnership for Electrical Safety strongly believes that the PPE requirements of NFPA 70E: Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace provide the appropriate best practices to ensure worker safety and should be broadly adopted for substantially all live or potentially live electrical work in the United States,” said Scott Margolin, Co-Chairman of The Partnership for Electrical Safety.  “The two primary goals of NFPA 70E and the Partnership for Electrical Safety are precisely aligned: 1) whenever possible, de-energize the equipment being worked on, and 2) when working energized, always wear arc-rated clothing and PPE that is appropriate to the hazard. As an association, we are looking forward to driving meaningful change to improve the safety of the American electrical worker.”

To learn more about the efforts of The Partnership for Electrical Safety or to share your arc-flash story, please contact us at www.partnershipforelectricalsafety.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/474666b7-7c75-418b-b121-2f20cc43c845

MEDIA CONTACTS
David Costello
Rising Tide Associates
[email protected]
617.875.2492

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.