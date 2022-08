Industry Market Leader Pro Music Rights, Inc. (OTC: NUVG) Secures Judgment Against Ayujoy Herbals (OTC: AJOY) f/k/a Groupe Athena Regarding Music Licensing Agreement Final Judgment by Superior Court of New Jersey in Morris County (Docket # MRS-L-000229-22)

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pro Music Rights, Inc. (OTC: NUVG), one of the world’s largest music licensing companies, today announced Pro Music Rights has prevailed in its lawsuit against Ayujoy Herbals (OTC: AJOY) (“AJOY”) f/k/a/ Groupe Athena with a secured judgment in the amount of $77,641 plus statutory and Superior Court clerk fees.

The initial complaint was brought forth by Pro Music Rights, Inc. (“PMR”) (OTC: NUVG) in response to AJOY’s non-compliance on a signed agreement with PMR, in addition to alleged chargeback fraud committed by AJOY. A final Judgment has been issued by Superior Court of New Jersey in Morris County (Docket # MRS-L-000229-22) and is non-appealable.

Pro Music Rights, Inc. CEO Jake P. Noch comments: “This is further proof of PMR’s accounts/receivables, collection initiatives, and enforcement, as such. Licensing infringement and non-compliance is rampant in our industry and PMR has cultivated a revenue stream with high-impact potential for the Company and its Shareholders.”

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. ( ProMusicRights.com )

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com .

