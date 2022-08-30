Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Industry Market Leader Pro Music Rights, Inc. (OTC: NUVG) Secures Judgment Against Ayujoy Herbals (OTC: AJOY) f/k/a Groupe Athena Regarding Music Licensing Agreement

Industry Market Leader Pro Music Rights, Inc. (OTC: NUVG) Secures Judgment Against Ayujoy Herbals (OTC: AJOY) f/k/a Groupe Athena Regarding Music Licensing Agreement

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Industry Market Leader Pro Music Rights, Inc. (OTC: NUVG) Secures Judgment Against Ayujoy Herbals (OTC: AJOY) f/k/a Groupe Athena Regarding Music Licensing Agreement

Final Judgment by Superior Court of New Jersey in Morris County (Docket # MRS-L-000229-22)
Final Judgment by Superior Court of New Jersey in Morris County (Docket # MRS-L-000229-22)

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pro Music Rights, Inc. (OTC: NUVG), one of the world’s largest music licensing companies, today announced Pro Music Rights has prevailed in its lawsuit against Ayujoy Herbals (OTC: AJOY) (“AJOY”) f/k/a/ Groupe Athena with a secured judgment in the amount of $77,641 plus statutory and Superior Court clerk fees. 

The initial complaint was brought forth by Pro Music Rights, Inc. (“PMR”) (OTC: NUVG) in response to AJOY’s non-compliance on a signed agreement with PMR, in addition to alleged chargeback fraud committed by AJOY. A final Judgment has been issued by Superior Court of New Jersey in Morris County (Docket # MRS-L-000229-22) and is non-appealable.

Pro Music Rights, Inc. CEO Jake P. Noch comments: “This is further proof of PMR’s accounts/receivables, collection initiatives, and enforcement, as such. Licensing infringement and non-compliance is rampant in our industry and PMR has cultivated a revenue stream with high-impact potential for the Company and its Shareholders.” 

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc. or any other person.

Contact:
investors@ProMusicRights.com

Attachment

  • Industry Market Leader Pro Music Rights, Inc. (OTC: NUVG) Secures Judgment Against Ayujoy Herbals (OTC: AJOY) f/k/a Groupe Athena Regarding Music Licensing Agreement

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.