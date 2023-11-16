Healio Strategic Solutions Expands Capabilities with Healiolytics Endemic Programmatic Product

Thorofare, NJ, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healio Strategic Solutions (HSS) launched Healiolytics Endemic Programmatic advertising, which provides clients access to Healio’s endemic inventory programmatically through private marketplaces (PMPs) within Pulsepoint, Lasso, and Doceree. This capability enables clients to increase their audience reach and send strategic brand and disease state messages to target audiences in real-time.

Endemic advertisements are especially effective because they appear in places that are naturally relevant to the market(s) they target. In a recent survey conducted by HSS, 153 healthcare professionals (HCPs) reported that they are more likely to trust and engage with HCP-facing ads found on healthcare-related websites. Through Healiolytics Endemic Programmatic advertising, clients can connect with more than three million HCPs in environments where they are most receptive to health messaging. “We are excited to partner with key DSPs in the healthcare space to make our loyal and active audience of physicians and healthcare professionals readily available. Through custom PMPs, clients will be able to reach physicians in endemic environments. This will provide great value to clients in the programmatic space,” shared Tom Kohler, Director of Ad Tech at Healio.

“Our primary goal is to provide advertisers with innovative solutions for communicating their brand’s value to HCPs in diverse specialties. The Healiolytics Endemic Programmatic product opens new marketing channels for our clients. We are proud to be a trusted resource and will continue growing our product line in ways that best support our partners’ needs,” said Christine Martynick, SVP of Advertising Solutions & Agency Partnerships at Healio Strategic Solutions.

