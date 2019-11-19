Breaking News
Home / Top News / Industry Veteran Adam Fruitbine Joins Pacific Urban Residential

Industry Veteran Adam Fruitbine Joins Pacific Urban Residential

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industry capital markets veteran Adam Fruitbine has joined multifamily investor and operator Pacific Urban Residential (“PUR”).  Adam will add additional leadership to several key initiatives for the firm, including oversight of the growing portfolio of assets in the Eastern U.S., further expansion of the firm’s investment footprint to new markets, and identifying new strategic capital options and investment strategies for future growth.

Formerly with Waypoint Real Estate Investments, Alliance Residential Company and The Tuckerman Group, Adam brings PUR twenty years of additive multifamily capital markets, transaction and portfolio management experience at both entrepreneurial operating companies and institutional investment management firms.

“Adam and I have known one another for fifteen years,” notes PUR Co-founder and CEO Al Pace. “We are delighted Adam is bringing his multifamily insights and capital markets expertise to our growing operator and investment management platform. I am confident Adam will contribute to PUR on multiple levels…expansion, capital markets and our strategic thinking.”

“I am thrilled to join PUR and its dynamic platform,” added Fruitbine. “The firm is a highly-regarded multifamily owner, operator, investment manager and fiduciary and I am excited to be given this opportunity.  I look forward to working with such a noted team of professionals and investors.” According to Al Pace, “PUR is on track to transact $2 billion of multifamily communities during its’ current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2020.”

Adam earned his Masters of Real Estate from New York University with a concentration in Finance and a Bachelor degree in International Business from the George Washington University. Adam also serves as a Chair for the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Multifamily Product Council.  Adam is based in PUR’s New York office.

For additional information, please contact:
Adam Fruitbine
Director of Capital Markets
Pacific Urban Residential
575 5th Avenue, 14th Floor | New York, NY 10017
(P) 646-992-4432 | (M) 917-407-5983
[email protected] | www.purapts.com

About Pacific Urban Residential
Co-founded in 1998 by multifamily executives George Marcus and Al Pace, Pacific Urban Residential currently owns 11,000 apartment homes valued at $4.2 billion dollars. The firm is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Seattle, Los Angeles, Irvine and Manhattan, focusing exclusively on multifamily investment opportunities.

Media Contact: Christine Briones
Office: 650.842.2390
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.