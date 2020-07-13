Industry Veteran Klaus Seidl Joins Mimecast as VP of DACH

Former IBM And Palo Alto Networks Exec joins Mimecast to lead DACH sales team

MUNICH, Germany, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced the appointment of Klaus Seidl as the new Vice President of the DACH region. Klaus will be responsible supporting Mimecast’s growth in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) and will report to Mimecast’s SVP of EMEA, Brandon Bekker.

Klaus has more than 30 years’ experience in IT and holds a master’s degree in computer science. A senior executive with a strong technical and business development background, Klaus started his career with IBM Germany as a system engineer and sales representative. From there, he helped set up sales functions in Europe for companies including Network Appliance Inc., SmApper Technology, Riverbed, and Palo Alto Networks. Most recently, Klaus was VP of Sales for EMEA at Loom Systems Inc. (acquired by ServiceNow) where he led their sales efforts in the new AI for IT-Operations market category.

“Mimecast has already made significant investments in EMEA, and in particular, the DACH region. Klaus has held several leadership positions at large enterprises across that region, and his experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our footprint. His focus on building energetic and engaged teams that thrive on customer success is tightly aligned with Mimecast’s culture and core corporate values,” said Brandon Bekker, senior vice president, EMEA at Mimecast. “We welcome him to the team and look forward to his invaluable leadership.”

“There’s a huge appetite for cloud-based security solutions in the DACH region. Mimecast has showcased the competitive advantage of its Email Security 3.0 approach over the last year, and it’s been really exciting to watch. The DACH team is so passionate about building a solid foundation of trust with customers and partners, helping them help focus their cyber resilience efforts to target threats at, inside and beyond the email perimeter. I look forward to leading the team and driving Mimecast’s continued expansion in Continental Europe,” said Klaus Seidl, vice president of DACH, Mimecast.

Investor Contact