Industry Veteran Rick Donley to Lead ICMA-RC’s Consultant Relations Group

Washington, D.C., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICMA-RC is pleased to announce that Rick Donley will join the corporation as Managing Vice President for Consultant Relations on Monday, October 7.  He will lead the national consultant relations team for ICMA-RC. Mr. Donley has more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry and most recently oversaw dramatic growth in the consultant market for TIAA.

“We are extremely pleased that Rick Donley will be joining the ICMA-RC team,” said Joe Teague, ICMA-RC’s Chief Sales Officer. “Rick is a strategic addition to the team and well-known in the consulting community that serves public education plans; his expertise and relationships will be critical to our continued expansion.”

Mr. Donley was Managing Director in Consultant Relations in TIAA’s Central Region, where he directed relationships with top-tier consulting firms representing more than $100 billion in assets. During his nine-year tenure, he led TIAA’s approach to working with the consulting community and grew relationships and reach significantly.  Before joining TIAA, Mr. Donley worked at Charles Schwab for a decade in a variety of capacities leaving as Vice President in Consultant Relationships.

At ICMA-RC, Mr. Donley assumes the role held by Suzanne Chawk, ICMA-RC’s Vice President of Consulting Relations since 2008 who will be retiring in November. A 25-year veteran of the financial services industry, Ms. Chawk has been responsible for building the consultant relations practice and maintaining relationships with third-party consultants involved in public sector defined contribution administration and retiree health programs.

 

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation that, with its wholly owned subsidiaries, has approximately $57 billion in assets under management and administration (as of September 30, 2019). ICMA-RC is focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector retirement accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

CONTACT: Aprile Pritchet
ICMA-RC
202-962-8067
[email protected]
