WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John Meyer and Francis Rose, two leaders with more than 40 years combined experience in the GovCon media space, have formed MonteCristo.Media LLC, a cutting-edge marketing and communications company that specializes in the B2G community.

The company’s first brand, Fed Gov Today, is a comprehensive source of information and analysis about the business of the federal government. Francis Rose will host the Fed Gov Today TV show and podcast. The TV show will broadcast Sunday mornings at 10:30 am on ABC 7 (WJLA) in the Washington, DC market, beginning April 30th. New episodes of the podcast will release every Tuesday and Thursday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and all other major podcast platforms. The podcast officially launches Feb. 14th. All content will be available on demand at FedGovToday.com.

Fed Gov Today will provide a non-partisan outlet for federal government leaders to share their insights and experiences about the successes and challenges of their respective agencies.

The show’s coverage encompasses a wide range of topics that are critical to the functioning of the federal government, including technology, workforce, budget management, defense, and acquisition. The show will provide in-depth coverage of the latest developments in these areas, through interviews with the government officials leading them. Experts and thought leaders will provide listeners and viewers with valuable insights and analysis of developments in the space.

“Government leaders have proven they appreciate and consume content that will help them do their jobs better,” said co-founder and host Francis Rose. “That’s what we will provide with Fed Gov Today.”

For more information, please reach out to John Meyer, 202-276-6808, John.Meyer@FedGovToday.com

About the Founders

John Meyer spent almost 20 years at WTOP News in Washington, DC where he launched and grew both Federal News Radio (Network) and WTOP.com. He then moved to WJLA TV where he led a major expansion of the Government Matters TV program. John was most recently the SVP, Sales Operations at Scoop News Group.

Francis Rose has been a prominent figure in the federal market for many years and can often be found moderating and hosting many industry events. Francis hosted several shows on Federal News Network from 2006 to 2015, and the daily Government Matters television show on WJLA TV in Washington, DC from 2016 to 2021. He most recently hosted the podcast The Daily Scoop with Francis Rose on FedScoop.