Cary, NC, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INE , the leading provider of cybersecurity and networking technical training and certifications, is proud to be named to the 2023 IT and Technical Training Company Watch List by Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in IT and technical training,” said Dara Warn, INE’s CEO. “Over the last year, we have built on our history of providing cybersecurity certifications and expert-led instruction and have launched new products to accelerate the skill development of the technical workforce, including skills assessments, immersive lab environments, and new learning paths. These new releases provide the foundation for the next generation of training in the IT/IS sector.”

INE was recognized by Training Industry because of its dedication to:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the IT and technical training market

Client and user representation

Business performance and growth.

“The companies chosen for this year’s IT & Technical Training Watch List provide a breadth and quality of service and programs, ensuring that learners receive up-to-date content with a range of modality offerings so learners can work self-paced or with live instruction,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. “This list is made up of providers who have a wide set of vendor offerings such as Cisco, IBM, VMWare, AWS, Microsoft and more.”

INE was recently named a Top 20 Training Company for its Online Learning Library by Training Industry, and has also been named to Training Industry’s 2023 Watch List for Experiential Learning Capabilities. INE earned four prestigious 2023 Global InfoSec Awards , including Editor’s Choice for Enterprise Cybersecurity Education, Publisher’s Choice for Cybersecurity Education, and Best Product for Cybersecurity Training Videos. The Global InfoSec Awards honor industry leaders worldwide for their innovations and focus on attempting to stop tomorrow’s breaches before they happen. INE was also selected as a 2023 SC Media Excellence Award Finalist for Best Certification Program and Best IT Security-Related Training Program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

INE recently launched Skill Dive , an immersive networking and cybersecurity lab experience that offers more than 2,400 labs that are carefully curated to help practitioners upskill through a targeted topic-focused approach. The launch of this product was made possible by the acquisition of elite lab based training company, Pentester Academy.

Skill Dive builds on a series of 2023 launches including Skill Sonar for skills assessments, INE Security to integrate all cybersecurity courses and certifications under the parent brand, and a partnership with Accredible to enable digital badging capabilities.

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

