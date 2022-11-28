INE to Donate 5% of Cyber Monday & GivingTuesday Profits to World’s Largest Coding Community for Kids

INE and Scratch Team up for GivingTuesday 2022

Cary, NC, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This GivingTuesday, INE, the global leader in technical training, will inspire generations of generosity by donating a portion of its Cyber Monday and GivingTuesday profits to the Scratch Foundation, the world’s largest coding community for children. In 2021, INE contributed more than $10,000 to Scratch through its GivingTuesday initiative.

“We envision a world where organizations operate with more reliability and stability through a better-trained workforce,” said INE CEO Dara Warn. “We have been building our hands-on lab platform to help technologies build their skills. On GivingTuesday, we sharpen that focus to ensure the next generation of engineers, creators, and data scientists can realize their potential.”

This GivingTuesday, INE will donate 5% of Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday profits from the sale of its eJPTv2 certification to the Scratch Foundation. The highly anticipated eJPTv2 certification will be released on Cyber Monday. Scratch allows young people to create digital stories, games, and animations and opens doors for a future generation of creative thinkers.

“We are grateful that INE supports our mission of providing young people all over the world with digital tools and opportunities to imagine, create, share, and learn,” said Mindee Barham, Chief Philanthropy Officer and Interim Co-Executive Director at the Scratch Foundation. “Tools like the Scratch platform are key to building a generation of creative thinkers, and contributions like INE’s help us keep it free for all children.”

GivingTuesday is a worldwide generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world itself. It was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into an enormous movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Those who are interested in joining INE’s GivingTuesday initiative can click here.

About INE:

INE is the market leader in IT Training as a Service (TaaS), working with Fortune 500 companies to accelerate business and training objectives with best-in-class training and hands-on, enterprise-specific labs in Networking, Cyber Security, Cloud Management, and Data Science. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class expert instructors, INE is the top training choice for organizations and individuals looking to scale up their expertise.

About Scratch:

Scratch is the world’s largest coding community for children and a coding language with a simple visual interface that allows young people to create digital stories, games, and animations. Scratch is designed, developed, and moderated by the Scratch Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Scratch promotes computational thinking and problem-solving skills; creative teaching and learning; self-expression and collaboration; and equity in computing. Scratch is always free and is available in more than 70 languages.

Attachment

INE and Scratch

CONTACT: Kathryn Brown INE 917-715-0911 kbrown@ine.com