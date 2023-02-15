SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InEight Inc., a global leader in construction capital project management software, has been named on the prestigious Top Workplaces National 2023 list.

The Top Workplaces USA award is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC, to garner insights on companies from those who know them best. The Top Workplaces survey measures 25 base statements in four culture imperatives within organizations that are critical to the success and health of any company and its people.

“Workplace culture has been key to our continued growth and success since our inception. By investing in our people and providing a best-in-class employee experience, our employees can focus on bringing – and being – their best each day, which naturally spills over to the quality service we provide our customers,” comments Jake Macholtz, CEO at InEight. “As we continue to grow and evolve, our core values of passion, respect, innovation, accountability and integrity will remain our north star.”

This will be the second year in a row that InEight has made the Top Workplaces 100 list, along with previous awards in Top Workplaces’ Regional, Technology Industry, and Culture Excellence categories.

