Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Component (Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Magnetometer, Inertial Measurement Units, AHRS) and By Technology (Mechanical Gyro, Fiber Optics Gyro, Ring Laser Gyro, MEMS) – Forecast to 2030

New York,US, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Scope:

Market Research Future (MRFR) ‘s report highlights Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Information By Component, Technology, And Region – Forecast till 2030 the market will reach USD 17.864 Billion at a CAGR 5.70% by 2030

An inertial navigation system is an electronic device used to determine the direction, speed, position, and orientation of the item by utilizing locally available inertial sensors and dead shaking strategies. This system consists of a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver, an inertial measurement unit, or other motion-sensing devices. These components operate together to identify the exact data of an object. In addition, the INS consists of a computational unit used to analyze and track the measured data coming from inertial sensors.

Competitive Dynamics:

The major competitors contribute to setting market trends and creating more revenue. The competitors take up multiple initiatives to create opportunities for growth. These initiatives are listed under the recent development section. The major manufacturers of inertial navigation systems are

General Electric Company

Gladiator Technologies Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lord Microstrain

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Safran Electronics & Defense

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size In 2030 USD 17.864 Billion CAGR 5.70% (2020–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2020–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component and By Technology Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers To the rise of the glass industry and its utilization within the development industry. The demand for UAVs and their production in the future years will see an unprecedented growth phase.

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The Inertial Navigation System Market is predicted to expand as a direct result of the maturation of sensor technology into a precise and quick technology. The INS is utilized by the civil aviation industry, the military aviation sector, and missile launches. There are a number of commercial games and medical devices that use location tracking that make use of the INS. The Inertial Navigation System Industry stands to gain from the growing number of applications for inertial reference systems. Increasingly small and low-cost gyroscopes are being used to boost the capabilities and performance of these kinds of navigation systems, which is a major factor in the market expansion.

Another factor fueling this sector’s expansion is gyroscopes’ capacity to determine angular velocity across all three spatial dimensions. Vibrating gyros, ring laser gyros, fiber optics gyros, micro electromechanical system (MEMS), hemispherical resonator gyros (HRGs), and mechanical gyros are all types of gyroscopes. The drive toward downsizing in MEMS technology has led to an increase in the demand for MEMS gyroscopes, for example.

Market Restraints

One factor holding back the Inertial Navigation System Market is the high price tag associated with developing and running such sophisticated positioning systems. Due to the niche nature of the industry, development prospects will sputter if the leading players do not begin optimizing the cost of such navigation systems. This limitation may be lifted if national and international security and military budgets were increased.

To usher in a time of expansion and development, the inertial navigation system industry must overcome several current obstacles. A significant obstacle in developing cutting-edge, futuristic, and precise Inertial Navigation Systems is the lack of a suitably skilled labor force. If the Inertial Navigation Systems are going to be improved, the current staff will need to be retrained.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The spread of COVID-19 has affected a wide range of industries, including the market for inertial navigation systems. Market declined in size and utility as the travel industry was badly hit by the outbreak and subsequent lockdown. Overall output and sales in the manufacturing sector, of which the Inertial Navigation System Market is a part, slowed down. During the pandemic, this factor hampered the expansion of the market for inertial navigation systems.

As the manufacture of aircraft and missiles for various purposes picks up steam, however, in the post-pandemic era, the Market will also experience a comeback. The military and navy will make more use of aircraft equipped with inertial navigation systems. Strong market growth tendencies will also accompany the introduction of a superior ship inertial navigation system. Since this is the case, the Market is expected to grow during the predicted time frame.

Market Segmentation:

By component

Over the assessment period, we anticipate the Gyroscopes market to achieve a high level of value.

By technology

Microelectromechanical system (MEMS) technology is expanding rapidly because of its widespread application in navigation systems.

Regional Analysis:

North America will continue to be the most lucrative and competitive regional market despite positive growth patterns in all other regions. Inertial navigation system production centers can be found across North America. The United States is the world’s leading producer and supplier of robotic vehicles, which bodes well for the expansion of the business in the region. The expanding use of ROVs in civilian and military settings is also expected to fuel the North American industry. In addition, the presence of key players and original equipment manufacturers will boost this market in the region.

During the predicted time period, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to increase significantly. Investments in the defense industry by fast-developing countries like India, China, and others are largely responsible for this expansion. Increasing their defense budgets and buying more sophisticated remotely operated vehicles for military uses, China and India have strengthened their militaries.

Prominent original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Europe, including Thales Group, Safran, and others, are likely to contribute to the region’s moderate market expansion. A staggering expansion is predicted for the rest of the world during the next few years. Several countries in the region have strengthened their armed forces and increased their defense spending, which has led to a greater need for unmanned vehicles for surveillance operations.

