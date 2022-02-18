(INFA) News: Did You Lose Money on Your Informatica Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Informatica Inc. (“Informatica” or “the Company”) (NYSE: INFA).

On or around October 27, 2021, Informatica conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 29,000,000 shares priced at $29.00 per share. Then, on February 16, 2022, the Company reported a net loss that widened to $66.3 million, or 25 cents a share, from $32.8 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

On February 17, 2022, the stock closed at $20.18.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel’s investigation seeks to determine whether the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its October 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company’s business, and operations.

