The market for infertility drugs is set to expand in emerging economies, driven by rising disposable incomes, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness of infertility. The growing demand for ART procedures like in-vitro fertilization and intrauterine insemination is expected to further fuel market growth.

New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Infertility Drugs Market size is expected to be worth around USD 6453.7 Bn by 2032 from USD 3589.97 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The infertility drugs market consists of pharmaceutical products used to treat infertility in men and women alike. Infertility is a condition in which someone struggles to conceive despite having regular, unprotected sexual contact for one year or more. It may be caused by hormonal imbalances, genetic disorders, structural issues, or lifestyle choices. On the market for infertility drugs, there are various options available; these include clomiphene citrate, gonadotropins, aromatase inhibitors, and selective estrogen receptor modulators. These drugs work by controlling or stimulating ovulation, increasing egg production, or improving sperm quality. North America currently holds the largest market for these medications followed by Asia-Pacific. Key players operating within this space include Merck & Co. Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. Bayer AG Abbott Laboratories among others.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request an Infertility Drugs Market sample report at https://market.us/report/infertility-drugs-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

Based on drug class, in 2022, the infertility drugs market was dominated by the gonadotropins segment owing to higher effectiveness.

owing to higher effectiveness. By distribution channel, in 2022, the hospital pharmacy segment dominated the largest market share in the distribution channel segment.

dominated the largest market share in the distribution channel segment. Based on end-user, the women segment holds a significant share of the end-user segment in 2022.

holds a significant share of the end-user segment in 2022. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 37.8% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . APAC is expected to have the highest CAGR among all regions, owing to a strategic initiative, commercialization

Factors affecting the growth of the Infertility Drugs Market

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the Infertility Drugs Market including:

Rising infertility rates: One of the major factors driving the growth of the infertility drugs industry is the increasing prevalence of infertility. This can be attributed to factors like delayed parenthood, the growing prevalence of diseases like endometriosis &lifestyle changes.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the infertility drugs industry is the increasing prevalence of infertility. This can be attributed to factors like delayed parenthood, the growing prevalence of diseases like endometriosis &lifestyle changes. Advancement in technology: The infertility drugs industry has seen significant advancements in technology, like the development of new drugs & improved diagnostic tools. These advancements have led to improved effective treatments for infertility & have contributed to the growth of the industry.

The infertility drugs industry has seen significant advancements in technology, like the development of new drugs & improved diagnostic tools. These advancements have led to improved effective treatments for infertility & have contributed to the growth of the industry. Government initiatives: Governments across the world have initiated programs for addressing the growing problem of infertility. These provide funding & resources for supporting R&D in the fertility drugs industry.

Governments across the world have initiated programs for addressing the growing problem of infertility. These provide funding & resources for supporting R&D in the fertility drugs industry. Growing awareness: As awareness about infertility & its treatments increases, more people are seeking medical intervention for infertility. This led to an increase in demand for infertility drugs, which contributes to the growth of the industry.

As awareness about infertility & its treatments increases, more people are seeking medical intervention for infertility. This led to an increase in demand for infertility drugs, which contributes to the growth of the industry. Increasing disposable income: As disposable income increases, more people are able to afford infertility treatments, which include drugs. And it led to rising demand for infertility drugs, contributing to the growth of the industry.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/infertility-drugs-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in the Global Infertility Drugs Market

The infertility medications market has witnessed several emerging trends. Biosimilars were developed after patents expired on biologic fertility drugs, helping to lower the costs of treatments and increase access to care. Personalized medicine–based on genomics and molecular biology–has become a more prominent element of infertility research. Drugs tailored to an individual’s genetic profile could increase fertility treatment effectiveness while decreasing adverse reactions. Non-invasive treatments like herbal medicine and acupuncture have become more popular among patients–resulting in new products like these on the market.

Market Growth

The infertility drugs market is being driven by several factors, one of which is an increasing prevalence of infertility. Delaying parenthood, lifestyle changes, and an increasing prevalence of conditions like endometriosis are all contributing to rising infertility rates. Additionally, technological advances in the field of infertility treatment are promoting its expansion. The advent of new drugs & sophisticated diagnostic tools has enabled more effective infertility treatments. Furthermore, rising awareness about this condition and its treatments is promoting market expansion. As more people become informed of the available infertility treatments, they are increasingly seeking medical intervention which leads to an increase in demand for infertility drugs. Furthermore, government funding & initiatives are supporting research & development within this industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to remain the leading market in the global infertility drugs market with a share of 37.8% during the forecasted period. This rapid growth is attributed to numerous fertility medications being produced there and increased research activities related to infertility research expected to create new opportunities within this region. For instance, Ferring B.V. and Igenomix formed an innovative research collaboration in June 2020 with an aim of creating novel healing products for treating pregnant women’s issues.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 3589.97 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 6453.7 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.2% North America Revenue Share 37.8% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of infertility because of factors like environmental factors, lifestyle changes, and age is expected to drive the growth of the infertility drugs market. The introduction of new technologies & innovations in the field of infertility treatment is expected to lead to the development of more effective & safer drugs. The infertility drugs market is expected to grow in emerging economies because of rising disposable incomes, increasing awareness about infertility, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The raising demand for ART procedures like in-vitro fertilization & intrauterine insemination is expected to drive the growth of the infertility market. Collaboration & partnerships among pharmaceutical companies for developing new drugs & improve existing ones are expected to drive the growth of the infertility drugs market. Government initiatives for providing better healthcare facilities and improving access to infertility treatments are expected to boost the growth of the infertility drugs market.

Market Restraints

Infertility drug market growth has been hindered by side effects such as headaches, abnormal bleeding or spotting, injection site pain, Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome, upper respiratory infection, and vomiting. According to a 2016 NCBI study, up to 10%-20% of women who take infertility drugs may experience mild OHSS symptoms that typically resolve on their own without treatment. There is also the potential that an increased adoption rate of effective alternatives to medications could negatively affect market growth. 2.5 million IVF procedures are performed annually worldwide, and most European countries provide full funding for several IV procedures.

Market Opportunities

Personalized medicine is an increasingly important area of research in fertility treatment, with drugs developed specifically for each patient’s genetic makeup. Hormel therapies remain the standard approach but interest in non-hormonal treatments is growing. Digital health technologies such as wearables, remote monitoring, and mobile apps are being employed to monitor patients and optimize treatment plans – potentially leading to improved outcomes. Furthermore, the infertility drugs market is expanding in emerging markets, creating an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to create and market medications tailored for these regions.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=14089

Report Segmentation of the Infertility Drugs Market

Drug Class Insight

Gonadotropins market share will remain at 43.6% in 2022, and this segment drives the market in drug class segment which is driven by gonadotropins such as Gonal-F Follitism Menopur, Bravelle, and Menopur have higher effectiveness but also come at a higher cost to patients. Due to these advantages, these hormones may attract new clients and boost revenue streams from existing customers.

Distribution Channel Insight

Hospital pharmacy dominates the infertility drugs market share with 53.4%, due to an increasing number of inpatient visits for consultation and the need for physician’s prescriptions for drug purchases. A recent NCBI study reported 72,786 such consultations among women in the U.S. Additionally, nearly 489 clinics provide infertility treatments such as consultations or assisted reproductive technology throughout this country according to data provided by CDC (Centers for Drug Control and Prevention).

End-User Insight

Women will continue to dominate the end-user segment in 2022, accounting for 76.6% of revenue share due to widespread access to infertility drugs available for females. According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and human services, nearly 11% of women are affected by infertility when they reach reproductive age compared to only 9% among men in this country.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 – download a sample report at https://market.us/report/infertility-drugs-market/request-sample/

Key Market Segments:

Based on Drug Class

Gonadotropins

Aromatase Inhibitors

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

Dopamine Agonists

Other Class

Based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Speciality & Retail Pharmacy

Other Distribution Channels

Based on End-User

Men

Women

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Merck KGaA is a leader in the infertility market, offering drugs such as Gonal-f and Menopur. Ferring Pharmaceuticals is another prominent player in reproductive medicine with treatments and diagnostic tools for infertility patients around the world. Vitrolife is a Swedish company that develops and distributes products for the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market.

Key Market Players:

Listed below are some of the most important infertility drugs industry players.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Organon Group of Companies

Abbott Laboratories

ovartis AG

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Other Key Players.

Recent Developments of the Infertility Drugs Market

In June 2022, Mankind Pharma launched an Indian generic Dydrogesterone tablet to treat patients with pregnancy-related problems in India. The drug was an identical version to Abbott Duphaston tablets. The launch of this drug was anticipated to increase the infertility treatment market.

Mankind Pharma launched an Indian generic Dydrogesterone tablet to treat patients with pregnancy-related problems in India. The drug was an identical version to Abbott Duphaston tablets. The launch of this drug was anticipated to increase the infertility treatment market. In March 2021, Evofem Biosciences announced that its contraceptive gel, Phexxi had been approved by the FDA for use as a contraceptive. While not specifically an infertility drug, Phexxi also can help prevent unintended pregnancies which can contribute to infertility.

Evofem Biosciences announced that its contraceptive gel, Phexxi had been approved by the FDA for use as a contraceptive. While not specifically an infertility drug, Phexxi also can help prevent unintended pregnancies which can contribute to infertility. In April 2021, Merck announced that it had received FDA approval for its fertility drug, perverts. Pergoveris is used of stimulating ovulation in women undergoing fertility treatment.

Browse More Related Reports:

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market size is to reach worth around USD 40.6 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.8% forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Orphan drugs Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 477 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.5%, from USD 168 Bn in 2022.

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market size is expected to be worth around US$ 6.4 Bn by 2032 from US$ 4.6 Bn in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Antipsychotic Drugs Market was valued at US$ 17 billion in 2022 and expected to grow US$ 29.5 billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.8%.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market size is expected to be USD 6.2 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8% forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market size is expected to be worth around USD 9,857 Mn by 2032 CAGR of 14.3% forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: