SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) today released financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $485.9 million compared to $390.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $400.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 37.1% compared to 34.4% in the third quarter of 2022 and 35.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 5.2% compared to (2.4)% in the third quarter of 2022 and (2.5)% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $33.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(11.9) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, and net loss of $(33.1) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 38.7% compared to 37.8% in the third quarter of 2022 and 37.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 10.5% compared to 5.2% in the third quarter of 2022 and 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $40.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, and $5.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP revenue for the year was $1,573.2 million compared to $1,425.2 million in 2021. GAAP gross margin for the year was 34.1% compared to 34.9% in 2021. GAAP operating margin for the year was (3.8)% compared to (6.1)% in 2021. GAAP net loss for the year was $(76.0) million, or $(0.35) per share, compared to $(170.8) million, or $(0.82) per share, in 2021.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the year was 37.3% compared to 37.6% in 2021. Non-GAAP operating margin for the year was 4.4% compared to 2.1% in 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the year was $26.1 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to net loss of $(8.8) million, or $(0.04) per share, in 2021.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Infinera CEO David Heard said, “Our fourth quarter revenue and operating profit beat consensus expectations and contributed to record performance for Infinera on many fronts. In the fourth quarter we grew product revenue by 26% and overall revenue by 21% compared to the same quarter a year ago, while operating profit improved approximately three-fold compared to the same quarter a year ago. We delivered these results despite the significant impact of elevated supply chain costs on our financial results. We expanded ICE6 revenue in the quarter, continued to win in the metro, deployed new line systems and advanced the qualification of our 400G ZR+ software-defined pluggables.”

“For the full year of 2022, we ramped ICE6 to exceed our 25% of product revenue annual goal, grew total revenue by 10%, and improved operating margin by 230 basis points. Furthermore, we introduced our first subsystems products, which positions us well to access a new multibillion-dollar market that we believe can drive incremental growth, profitability and earnings per share as we focus on achieving our target business model.”

Financial Outlook

Infinera’s outlook for the quarter ending April 1, 2023, is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $380 million +/- $15 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be 37.0% +/- 150 bps. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 38.5% +/- 150 bps.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $158 million +/- $2 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $141 million +/- $2 million.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be (4.5)% +/- 250 bps. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 1.5% +/- 250 bps.

GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $(0.10) +/- $0.04. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $(0.02) +/- $0.04.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Slides Available Online

Investor slides reviewing Infinera’s fourth quarter of 2022 financial results will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and published on Infinera’s Investor Relations website at investors.infinera.com prior to the fourth quarter of 2022 earnings conference call. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review these slides prior to participating in the conference call webcast. A copy of this press release can be found at investors.infinera.com.

Conference Call Information

Infinera will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and its outlook for the first quarter of 2023 today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Interested parties may register for the conference call at https://conferencingportals.com/event/PUIteabr. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the Events section of Infinera’s website at investors.infinera.com. Replay of the audio webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates. Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Infinera’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Infinera’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Infinera’s future business plans and growth opportunities, including the potential for Infinera’s new subsystems products to drive market expansion, increase Infinera’s growth and profitability, and improve Infinera’s competitiveness in the future; and Infinera’s financial outlook for the first quarter of 2023. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and information available to Infinera as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance; actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause Infinera’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include supply chain and logistics issues, including delays, shortages, components that have been discontinued and increased costs, and Infinera’s dependency on sole source, limited source or high-cost suppliers; the adverse impact inflation may have on Infinera by increasing costs beyond what it can recover through price increases; delays in the development, introduction or acceptance of new products or updates to existing products; fluctuations in demand, sales cycles and prices for products and services, including discounts given in response to competitive pricing pressures, as well as the timing of purchases by Infinera’s key customers; aggressive business tactics by Infinera’s competitors and new entrants and Infinera’s ability to compete in a highly competitive market; product performance problems; Infinera’s ability to identify, attract and retain qualified personnel; the partial or complete loss of Infinera’s manufacturing facilities, a reduction in yield of PICs or an inability to scale to meet customer demands; the effects of customer and supplier consolidation; Infinera’s ability to respond to rapid technological changes; failure to accurately forecast Infinera’s manufacturing requirements or customer demand; Infinera’s future capital needs and its ability to generate the cash flow or otherwise secure the capital necessary to meet such capital needs; restrictions to our operations resulting from loan or other credit agreements; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on Infinera’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to Infinera’s international operations as well as actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, including with respect to Russia’s military operations in Ukraine; the effective tax rate of Infinera, which may increase or fluctuate; the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; Infinera’s ability to service its debt obligations and pursue its strategic plan; potential dilution from the issuance of additional shares of common stock in connection with the conversion of Infinera’s convertible senior notes; Infinera’s ability to protect its intellectual property; claims by others that Infinera infringes on their intellectual property rights; security incidents, such as data breaches or cyber-attacks; Infinera’s ability to comply with various rules and regulations, including with respect to export control and trade compliance, environmental, social, governance, privacy and data protection matters; events that are outside of Infinera’s control, such as natural disasters, human violence or other catastrophic events that could harm Infinera’s operations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Infinera’s SEC filings from time to time. More information on potential factors that may impact Infinera’s business are set forth in Infinera’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2022, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 24, 2022 as filed with the SEC on November 2, 2022, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude in certain cases acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and other related costs, inventory related charges, global distribution center transition costs, warehouse fire loss, litigation charges, amortization of debt discount on Infinera’s convertible senior notes, gain on extinguishment of debt, foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, and income tax effects. Infinera believes these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of its underlying financial performance and also its prospects for the future and are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, operating margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.

For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” and related footnotes.

Infinera has included forward-looking non-GAAP information in this press release, including an estimate of certain non-GAAP financial measures for the first quarter of 2023 that excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Please see the section titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Outlook” below for specific adjustments.







Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Revenue: Product $ 398,880 $ 316,956 $ 1,268,624 $ 1,099,376 Services 87,056 83,301 304,618 325,829 Total revenue 485,936 400,257 1,573,242 1,425,205 Cost of revenue: Cost of product 255,449 206,577 852,476 732,071 Cost of services 45,485 45,580 161,630 174,008 Amortization of intangible assets 4,451 5,782 23,138 19,621 Restructuring and other related costs 37 (148 ) 222 1,531 Total cost of revenue 305,422 257,791 1,037,466 927,231 Gross profit 180,514 142,466 535,776 497,974 Operating expenses: Research and development 77,986 75,783 306,188 299,894 Sales and marketing 41,373 39,052 146,445 138,829 General and administrative 31,639 28,411 118,602 115,415 Amortization of intangible assets 3,581 4,307 14,576 17,455 Acquisition and integration costs — — — 614 Restructuring and other related costs 577 5,055 10,122 13,246 Total operating expenses 155,156 152,608 595,933 585,453 Income (loss) from operations 25,358 (10,142 ) (60,157 ) (87,479 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 467 365 893 455 Interest expense (7,255 ) (12,616 ) (26,015 ) (49,099 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — 15,521 — Other income (loss) 18,852 (8,228 ) 14,247 (22,667 ) Total other income (expense), net 12,064 (20,479 ) 4,646 (71,311 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 37,422 (30,621 ) (55,511 ) (158,790 ) Provision for income taxes 3,964 2,447 20,532 11,988 Net income (loss) $ 33,458 $ (33,068 ) $ (76,043 ) $ (170,778 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.15 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.82 ) Diluted $ 0.14 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.82 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per common share: Basic 219,921 210,908 216,376 207,377 Diluted 258,030 210,908 216,376 207,377







Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve months ended December

31, 2022 September

24, 2022 December

25, 2021 December

31, 2022 December

25, 2021 Reconciliation of Revenue: GAAP as reported $ 485,936 $ 390,447 $ 400,257 $ 1,573,242 $ 1,425,205 Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment(1) — — 979 — 3,913 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 485,936 $ 390,447 $ 401,236 $ 1,573,242 $ 1,429,118 Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin: GAAP as reported $ 180,514 37.1 % $ 134,415 34.4 % $ 142,466 35.6 % $ 535,776 34.1 % $ 497,974 34.9 % Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment(1) — — 979 — 3,913 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 2,763 2,239 2,034 9,485 7,928 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 4,451 6,227 5,782 23,138 19,621 Restructuring and other related costs(5) 37 22 (148 ) 222 1,531 Inventory related charges(6) (269 ) 938 (2,041 ) 14,381 6,582 Global distribution center transition costs(7) 509 1,600 — 2,109 — Warehouse fire loss(8) — 2,232 — 2,232 — Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 188,005 38.7 % $ 147,673 37.8 % $ 149,072 37.2 % $ 587,343 37.3 % $ 537,549 37.6 % Reconciliation of Operating Expenses: GAAP as reported $ 155,156 $ 143,722 $ 152,608 $ 595,933 $ 585,453 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 13,834 11,457 11,233 51,530 43,884 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 3,581 3,582 4,307 14,576 17,455 Acquisition and integration costs(4) — — — — 614 Restructuring and other related costs(5) 577 1,142 5,055 10,122 13,246 Litigation charges (9) — — — 1,350 2,291 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 137,164 $ 127,541 $ 132,013 $ 518,355 $ 507,963 Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP as reported $ 25,358 5.2 % $ (9,307 ) (2.4 )% $ (10,142 ) (2.5 )% $ (60,157 ) (3.8 )% $ (87,479 ) (6.1 )% Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment(1) — — 979 — 3,913 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 16,597 13,696 13,267 61,015 51,812 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 8,032 9,809 10,089 37,714 37,076 Acquisition and integration costs(4) — — — — 614 Restructuring and other related costs(5) 614 1,164 4,907 10,344 14,777 Inventory related charges(6) (269 ) 938 (2,041 ) 14,381 6,582 Global distribution center transition costs(7) 509 1,600 — 2,109 — Warehouse fire loss(8) — 2,232 — 2,232 — Litigation charges(9) — — — 1,350 2,291 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 50,841 10.5 % $ 20,132 5.2 % $ 17,059 4.3 % $ 68,988 4.4 % $ 29,586 2.1 %

Three Months Ended

Twelve months ended December

31, 2022 September

24, 2022 December

25, 2021 December

31, 2022 December

25, 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss): GAAP as reported $ 33,458 $ (11,930 ) $ (33,068 ) $ (76,043 ) $ (170,778 ) Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment(1) — — 979 — 3,913 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 16,597 13,696 13,267 61,015 51,812 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 8,032 9,809 10,089 37,714 37,076 Acquisition and integration costs(4) — — — — 614 Restructuring and other related costs(5) 614 1,164 4,907 10,344 14,777 Inventory related charges(6) (269 ) 938 (2,041 ) 14,381 6,582 Global distribution center transition costs(7) 509 1,600 — 2,109 — Warehouse fire loss(8) — 2,232 — 2,232 — Litigation charges (9) — — — 1,350 2,291 Amortization of debt discount on convertible senior notes(10) — — 7,627 — 29,411 Gain on extinguishment of debt(11) — (15,521 ) — (15,521 ) — Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net(12) (18,328 ) 7,372 4,622 (12,767 ) 17,159 Income tax effects(13) (308 ) 561 (709 ) 1,319 (1,618 ) Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 40,305 $ 9,921 $ 5,673 $ 26,133 $ (8,761 ) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (14): Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 40,305 $ 9,921 $ 5,673 $ 26,133 $ (8,761 ) Non-GAAP Interest expense 7,255 6,516 4,989 26,015 19,688 Non-GAAP Income tax effects 4,272 4,231 3,156 19,213 13,606 Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization 11,787 11,496 13,261 46,116 46,507 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 63,619 $ 32,164 $ 27,079 $ 117,477 $ 71,040 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share – Basic: U.S. GAAP as reported $ 0.15 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.82 ) Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 0.18 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ (0.04 ) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share – Diluted: U.S. GAAP as reported $ 0.14 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.82 ) Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 0.16 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ (0.04 ) Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing Net Income/(Loss) per Common Share: Basic 219,921 217,620 210,908 216,376 207,377 Diluted(15) 258,030 268,927 218,009 219,398 207,377

(1) The non-GAAP adjustments were related to maintenance support contracts assumed in the acquisition of Coriant, and the revenue was recognized through fiscal year 2021 to eliminate the effect of the deferred revenue fair value adjustment.

(2) Stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation – Stock Compensation effective January 1, 2006. The following table summarizes the effects of stock-based compensation related to employees and non-employees (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2022 September 24,

2022 December 25,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Cost of revenue $ 2,763 $ 2,239 $ 2,034 $ 9,485 $ 7,928 Total cost of revenue 2,763 2,239 2,034 9,485 7,928 Research and development 6,292 5,768 4,472 23,553 18,554 Sales and marketing 3,296 3,201 3,276 13,311 12,345 General and administration 4,246 2,488 3,485 14,666 12,985 Total operating expenses 13,834 11,457 11,233 51,530 43,884 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 16,597 $ 13,696 $ 13,267 $ 61,015 $ 51,812

(3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of developed technology, trade names, customer relationships and backlog acquired in connection with the acquisition of Coriant. Amortization of acquired intangible assets also consists of amortization of developed technology and customer relationships acquired in connection with the acquisition of Transmode AB. GAAP accounting requires that acquired intangible assets are recorded at fair value and amortized over their useful lives. As this amortization is non-cash, Infinera has excluded it from its non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses and net income measures. Management believes the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(4) Acquisition and integration costs consists of legal, financial, IT, manufacturing-related costs, employee-related costs and professional fees incurred in connection with the acquisition of Coriant.

(5) Restructuring and other related costs are primarily associated with Infinera’s restructuring of certain international research and development operations, the reduction of operating costs and the reduction of headcount. In addition, this includes accelerated amortization on operating lease right-of-use assets due to the cessation of use of certain facilities. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera’s non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(6) Inventory related charges were incurred as a result of the exit from certain product lines in connection with restructuring initiatives. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera’s non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and their exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(7) Global distribution center transition costs were primarily freight and handling costs incurred to transfer and consolidate our inventory from existing warehouses to our global distribution center in southeastern Asia. Management has excluded the impact of these costs in arriving at Infinera’s non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and their exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(8) Warehouse fire loss was incurred due to inventory destroyed in a warehouse fire. Management has excluded the impact of this loss in arriving at Infinera’s non-GAAP results as it is non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(9) Litigation charges are associated with the settlement of litigation matters. Management has excluded the impact of this charge in arriving at Infinera’s non-GAAP results because it is non-recurring, and management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

(10) Effective the first quarter of 2022, Infinera no longer recognizes interest expense for amortization of debt discount as a result of the adoption of new debt guidance.

(11) Gain on extinguishment of debt was recognized from the accounting for the partial repurchase of the 2024 convertible senior notes. Management has excluded the impact of this gain in arriving at Infinera’s non-GAAP results as it is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(12) Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, have been excluded from Infinera’s non-GAAP results because management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(13) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP tax provision is due to the net tax effects of the purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Management believes the exclusion of these tax effects provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(14) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to operating loss or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. Infinera’s adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding the above non-GAAP adjustments, interest expenses, income tax effects and depreciation and amortization expenses. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera’s financial performance, as it measures the ability of our business operations to generate cash.

(15) The non-GAAP diluted shares include the potentially dilutive securities from Infinera’s stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes excluded from the computation of dilutive net loss per share attributable to common stockholders on a GAAP basis because the effect would have been anti-dilutive. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a non-GAAP basis as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance. Refer to the Diluted earnings per share reconciliation presented below.

For purposes of calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income (loss) and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2022 September 24,

2022 December 25,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Non-GAAP net income (loss) for basic earnings per share $ 40,305 $ 9,921 $ 5,673 $ 26,133 $ (8,761 ) Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax (1) 1,637 2,264 — — — Non-GAAP net income (loss) for diluted earnings per share $ 41,942 $ 12,185 $ 5,673 $ 26,133 $ (8,761 ) Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 219,921 217,620 210,908 216,376 207,377 Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units 1,574 1,422 4,875 2,935 — Dilutive effect of employee stock purchase plan 18 19 — 87 — Dilutive effect of convertible debt instruments (2) 36,517 49,866 2,226 — — Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 258,030 268,927 218,009 219,398 207,377 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ (0.04 )

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2020-06 effective December 26, 2021, under the modified retrospective approach. As such, for purposes of calculating net income for diluted earnings per share, we have not made any adjustments for the quarter and year ended December 25, 2021.

(2) For the years ended December 31, 2022, and December 25, 2021, there were 55.8 million and 4.4 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.







Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in the period minus the purchase of property and equipment, net made in the period.

Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net loss as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

Three Months Ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2022 September 24,

2022 December 25,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (564 ) $ 19,635 $ 1,369 $ (37,560 ) $ 28,128 Purchase of property and equipment, net (8,303 ) (11,024 ) (9,065 ) (46,053 ) (41,379 ) Free cash flow $ (8,867 ) $ 8,611 $ (7,696 ) $ (83,613 ) $ (13,251 )







Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 178,657 $ 190,611 Short-term restricted cash 7,274 2,840 Accounts receivable, net 419,735 358,954 Inventory 374,855 291,367 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 152,451 147,989 Total current assets 1,132,972 991,761 Property, plant and equipment, net 172,929 160,218 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,543 45,338 Intangible assets 47,787 86,574 Goodwill 232,663 255,788 Long-term restricted cash 3,272 9,070 Other long-term assets 44,972 38,475 Total assets $ 1,669,138 $ 1,587,224 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 304,880 $ 216,404 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 141,450 147,029 Accrued compensation and related benefits 78,849 88,021 Short-term debt, net 510 533 Accrued warranty 19,747 23,204 Deferred revenue 158,501 137,297 Total current liabilities 703,937 612,488 Long-term debt, net 667,719 476,789 Long-term accrued warranty 16,874 21,106 Long-term deferred revenue 23,178 31,612 Long-term deferred tax liability 2,348 2,364 Long-term operating lease liabilities 45,862 54,326 Other long-term liabilities 29,573 64,768 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value

Authorized shares – 25,000 and no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value

Authorized shares – 500,000 as of December 31, 2022 and December 25, 2021

Issued and outstanding shares – 220,408 as of December 31, 2022 and 211,381 as of December 25, 2021 220 211 Additional paid-in capital 1,901,491 2,026,098 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,471 ) (4,496 ) Accumulated deficit (1,699,593 ) (1,698,042 ) Total stockholders’ equity 179,647 323,771 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,669,138 $ 1,587,224







Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve months ended December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (76,043 ) $ (170,778 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 83,830 83,583 Non-cash restructuring charges and other related costs 6,066 6,805 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,109 32,455 Operating lease expense 9,421 14,993 Stock-based compensation expense 61,015 51,812 Gain on extinguishment of debt (15,521 ) — Other, net 1,218 4,147 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (69,024 ) (45,783 ) Inventory (89,527 ) (28,022 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (34,046 ) (424 ) Accounts payable 88,256 32,304 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (24,443 ) 39,283 Deferred revenue 15,129 7,753 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (37,560 ) 28,128 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (46,053 ) (41,379 ) Net cash used in investing activities (46,053 ) (41,379 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2028 Notes 373,750 — Repayment of 2024 Notes (280,842 ) Proceeds from asset-based revolving credit facility 80,000 — Repayment of asset-based revolving credit facility (80,000 ) (77,000 ) Repayment of third-party manufacturing funding — (24,610 ) Repayment of mortgage payable (533 ) (350 ) Payment of debt issuance cost (12,451 ) — Payment of term license obligation (7,739 ) (7,272 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1,314 ) (1,631 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 15,189 16,497 Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement (3,714 ) (7,178 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 82,346 (101,544 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,051 ) 1,933 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,318 ) (112,862 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 202,521 315,383 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 189,203 $ 202,521







Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve months ended December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 15,126 $ 18,703 Cash paid for interest $ 14,787 $ 18,261 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 7,435 $ 9,011 Transfer of inventory to fixed assets $ 9,332 $ 2,279 Unpaid term licenses (included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities) $ 9,178 $ 9,339

(1) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets:

December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 178,657 $ 190,611 Short-term restricted cash 7,274 2,840 Long-term restricted cash 3,272 9,070 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 189,203 $ 202,521







Infinera Corporation

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Q1’21 Q2’21 Q3’21 Q4’21 Q1’22 Q2’22 Q3’22 Q4’22 GAAP Revenue $(Mil) $330.9 $338.2 $355.8 $400.3 $338.9 $358.0 $390.4 $485.9 GAAP Gross Margin % 35.4% 35.6% 33.2% 35.6% 32.9% 30.5% 34.4% 37.1% Non-GAAP Gross Margin %(1) 37.6% 37.7% 38.0% 37.2% 36.2% 36.1% 37.8% 38.7% GAAP Revenue Composition: Domestic % 48% 52% 46% 42% 50% 51% 57% 61% International % 52% 48% 54% 58% 50% 49% 43% 39% Customers >10% of Revenue 1 — — — — 1 1 1 Cash Related Information: Cash from Operations $(Mil) $18.6 $21.3 $(13.2) $1.4 $15.8 $(72.4) $19.6 $(0.6) Capital Expenditures $(Mil) $11.7 $14.1 $6.5 $9.1 $16.1 $10.6 $11.0 $8.3 Depreciation & Amortization $(Mil) $20.5 $18.8 $20.9 $23.4 $21.6 $21.1 $21.3 $19.8 DSOs(3) 76 76 70 82 74 77 66 79 Inventory Metrics: Raw Materials $(Mil) $31.8 $33.3 $37.4 $39.4 $41.2 $50.4 $43.5 $48.7 Work in Process $(Mil) $55.5 $55.1 $54.4 $53.9 $55.4 $58.9 $62.6 $66.6 Finished Goods $(Mil) $175.5 $185.6 $197.8 $198.1 $195.1 $200.3 $224.9 $259.6 Total Inventory $(Mil) $262.8 $274.0 $289.6 $291.4 $291.7 $309.6 $331.0 $374.9 Inventory Turns(2) 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.5 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.4 Worldwide Headcount 3,041 3,108 3,205 3,225 3,206 3,186 3,199 3,267 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands): Basic 202,638 206,780 209,183 210,908 212,182 215,509 217,620 219,921 Diluted 217,970 219,459 219,262 218,009 287,588 285,968 268,927 258,030

(1) Non-GAAP adjustments include acquisition-related deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, inventory related charges, global distribution center transition costs and warehouse fire loss. For a description of this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of prior periods that are not otherwise provided herein, see the prior period earnings releases available on our Investor Relations webpage.

(2) Infinera calculates non-GAAP inventory turns as annualized non-GAAP cost of revenue, which is calculated as GAAP cost of revenue less the adjustments for acquisition-related deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, inventory related charges, global distribution center transition costs and warehouse fire loss, as illustrated in the reconciliation of gross profit above, divided by the average inventory for the quarter.

(3) Infinera calculates DSO based on 91 days. Fiscal year 2022 was 53 weeks and Q4’22 was 98 days. When calculation is based on 98 days, DSO was 85 days.



Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Outlook

(In millions, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

The following amounts represent the midpoint of the expected range: