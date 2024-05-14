SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will release its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended March 30, 2024, after the market closes on May 14, 2024.

An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera’s outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:

Preliminary First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Conference call participants: register at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/155487025 or can dial in at (888) 330-2398, conference ID 60869.

Audio Webcast: access at investors.infinera.com under “Events & Presentations”

Please join at least 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure you are admitted prior to management’s prepared remarks.

Replay of the audio webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

[email protected]

Investors:

Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

[email protected]

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com , follow us on X and LinkedIn , and subscribe for updates .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation