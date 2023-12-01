SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Presentation: 3:25pm EDT / 12:25pm PDT

Speakers: David Heard, CEO; Amitabh Passi, VP of Investor Relations

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj128/infn/1599549 as well as investors.infinera.com and click on “Events & Presentations”

Contacts:

Infinera Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Infinera Investors:

Amitabh Passi

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.