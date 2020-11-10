Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Infinera to Present at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference

Infinera to Present at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Tom Fallon, Chief Executive Officer, David Heard, Chief Operating Officer, and Nancy Erba, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference and present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of the Infinera’s website at investors.infinera.com and selecting events.

Contacts:

Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
[email protected]

Investors:
Amitabh Passi
[email protected]

Michael Bowen, ICR, Inc.
Tel. +1 (203) 682-8299
[email protected]

Marc P. Griffin, ICR, Inc.
Tel. +1 (646)-277-1290
[email protected]

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.