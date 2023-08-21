SAN JOSE, Calif, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Infinera executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit this week.

Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Presentation: 4pm ET/1PM PT

Speakers: David Heard, CEO; Nancy Erba, CFO; Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations

Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on “Events”

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Amitabh Passi

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com

