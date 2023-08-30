SAN JOSE, Calif, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) has been awarded a Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Requirements Compliant Bronze Badge for its Transcend Open Wave Manager Solution, validating its compliance with the open and standard software-defined networking (SDN) API requirements defined by the Mandatory Use Cases for SDN Transport (MUST), a subgroup of the Open Optical Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group.

The TIP MUST project subgroup is an initiative driven by leading operators including Telia Company, Vodafone, Telefónica, Orange, Deutsche Telekom, MTN, TIM, Turkcell and Colt, and is responsible for identifying key SDN use cases and defining interoperability requirements for network devices, management and automation software, and their APIs.

Infinera’s Transcend Open Wave Manager’s vendor-agnostic optical domain controller was awarded for its compliance with TIP’s controller Southbound Interface (SBI) requirements. Open Wave Manager is a software solution that simplifies the deployment, operation, and troubleshooting of disaggregated DWDM networks where open optical terminals and coherent pluggable transceivers from multiple vendors operate across third-party optical line systems.

“Infinera is committed to open networking and we are proud to receive the TIP award for our Open Wave Manager solution,” said Ron Johnson, General Manager, Optical Systems and Solutions Group at Infinera. “Open networking solutions provide network operators the opportunity to choose the best-in-class technologies from the open market resulting in more choice, faster innovation, and improved economics. Open Wave Manager is a key enabler to the realization of open optical networking.”

“Infinera’s ongoing collaboration with TIP and adoption of the MUST’s open and standard API requirements plays a critical role in enabling open and disaggregated networks,” said Arturo Mayoral López de Lerma, Technical Program Manager at Telecom Infra Project. “We are excited about testing Infinera’s products, and we look forward to more compliant solutions getting listed on TIP Exchange soon.”

