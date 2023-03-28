DENVER, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinicept, a leading provider of embedded payments, today announced that it has appointed Annita Menogan to its board of directors.

Menogan is currently a board member of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. and Children’s Hospital Colorado. She also serves as a board member of AYA Foundation, and the Colorado chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), where she is an NACD Leadership Fellow.

“Infinicept brings unique value to an evolving industry, and I’m pleased to be working with this forward-thinking team,” said Menogan. “I bring an independent perspective and will advise the company drawing on my governance, risk, and operational and strategic process experience, as Infinicept continues to accelerate its growth and innovation in the payments and embedded finance market.”

Prior to holding these board positions, Menogan served as vice president and general counsel of Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., and later for The Simply Good Foods Company, following its acquisition of Atkins. Earlier, Menogan served as senior vice president and chief legal officer of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. She began her corporate legal career as a senior lawyer and then as vice president, corporate secretary at Molson Coors Beverage Company. Previously, she also was in private practice for 16 years, representing a broad range of companies across several industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Annita to our board of directors. Her expertise, diversity, and experience are exceptionally valuable for us,” said Deana Rich, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Infinicept. “Annita brings vast knowledge in compensation, operating structure, and overall board management. Additionally, her perspective from outside the payments industry will help us grow.”

“It’s an exciting time in the embedded finance industry and Annita’s extensive accomplishments in corporate governance, including SEC compliance, and mergers and acquisitions, make her an invaluable addition,” said Todd Ablowitz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Infinicept. “Her work with large public companies, including her tenure as an attorney for Molson Coors, Red Robin, and Simply Good Foods, will be important for us as we continue to scale.”

Menogan holds a J.D. from the University of Denver, Sturm College of Law and a B.F.A. from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. She has also served on several civic boards, including Denver Kids, Warren Village, and International Women’s Foundation of Colorado, as well as the boards of many professional organizations including the Colorado Supreme Court lawyer oversight committees.

About Infinicept

Infinicept is a provider of embedded payment solutions. Its payment operations platform (PayOps) helps software companies gain the advantages of embedded payments, including increased revenue and more control of the merchant experience. By embedding payments into software companies’ products, Infinicept is enabling customers to exponentially amplify growth by tapping into the $585 billion embedded finance marketplace. More than 300 leading software companies, payment processors, sponsor banks and others rely on Infinicept, the winner of the Electronic Transaction Association Fintech Innovation in Payments Award, to help them transform to the new era of software-led payments.

