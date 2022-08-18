Infinicept Named to the Inc. 5000 Annual List for Third Consecutive Year

Breaking News
DENVER, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinicept, a leading provider of embedded payments, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual list for the third consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. On the 2022 list, Infinicept is ranked No. 2921 with a three-year growth of 186%. 

“We are thrilled to have been named to the Inc. 5000 for three years in a row,” said Deana Rich, co-founder and co-CEO, Infinicept. “Our ongoing growth is a testament to our innovative approach, our great team, and the rapid rise of embedded payments and embedded finance.”

The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.  

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.” 

“Infinicept is committed to dramatically expanding our embedded payment solutions so partners and customers are empowered to innovate and scale on their terms. Our industry is rapidly evolving and growing, and we are proud to be a change agent helping to shape the future for software providers, payment companies, and banks,” added Todd Ablowitz, co-founder and co-CEO, Infinicept.

Since 2020, Infinicept has experienced rapid growth with more than a 1400% increase in annual payments volume. In May, the company announced a $23M growth equity round which is being used to further innovate, grow, and meet rising demand for its embedded payment operations (PayOps™)  software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Infinicept plays a crucial role in the embedded finance market, which is projected to reach $585 billion by 2030. Its platform helps software providers, payment companies, and financial institutions scale their payments operations and achieve total ownership of their payments strategy. 

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. 

About Infinicept

Infinicept is a provider of embedded payment solutions. Its payment operations platform (PayOps) helps software companies gain the advantages of embedded payments, including increased revenue and more control of the merchant experience. By embedding payments into software companies’ products, Infinicept is enabling customers to exponentially amplify growth by tapping into the $585 billion embedded finance marketplace. More than 300 leading software companies, payment processors, sponsor banks and others rely on Infinicept, the winner of the Electronic Transaction Association Fintech Innovation in Payments Award, to help them transform to the new era of software-led payments.

