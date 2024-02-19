DENVER, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinicept, a leading provider of embedded payments, and Parachute Advisory , a consulting firm specializing in payments solutions, today announced a partnership designed to amplify success for software companies adding embedded payments through Infinicept’s Launchpay service. Parachute Advisory will work with Infinicept to support customers’ specific consulting needs and together the companies will help joint customers go-to-market faster.

“Parachute Advisory offers valuable consulting services to companies looking to get up and running quickly with our industry-leading Payfac-as-a-Service offering,” said Scott Agatep, Infinicept COO and GM of Launchpay. “By joining forces, we can offer software companies even greater advantages by helping them accelerate their growth and achieve greater results. We are fortunate to have worked with Parachute’s talented founder and will be able to seamlessly support our joint customers to create the best possible outcomes.”

Parachute Advisory is a go to market and sales consulting firm that offers customers its broad industry expertise in revenue growth methodology and embedded payments. Under the partnership, Parachute Advisory will work with customers to provide additional go-to-market support for Infinicept’s Launchpay customers. Joint customers under the partnership will immediately benefit from the acceleration and efficiency that come with an end-to-end, comprehensive embedded payments solution.

“Infinicept empowers software companies to move quickly and easily embed payments into their customer experience. Adding our go-to-market expertise helps customers create not only a successful payments offering, it also gives them the ability to realize revenue potential and deliver a seamless user experience,” said Ali Mast, Founder and Principal of Parachute Advisory. “I have known and worked with the Infinicept team for years and look forward to partnering with them to support customers throughout this exciting and complicated journey.”

Infinicept is an innovator in embedded payments, empowering software companies to improve their customer experience and drive revenue. Infinicept’s latest payment monetization solution, Launchpay, enables customers to add payments into their business without incurring any upfront costs or requiring development work. Customers own and control their program by managing pricing, marketing, sales, the merchant experience, and more, ultimately graduating to becoming a payment facilitator when they are ready. Infinicept’s Payment Operations Platform (PayOps) allows companies to achieve the benefits of embedded payments without any trade-offs to maintain ownership of the payments product.

Parachute Advisory specializes in accelerating revenue growth, monetizing payments, fractional CRO/sales leadership, and formulating market distribution plans. The firm helps Software-as-a-Service companies to rapidly hone in on key revenue opportunities without the need for an extensive onboarding process or cost of a full time revenue or payments leader. Additionally, Parachute Advisory allows its customers to quickly evaluate revenue generation processes and devise strategies to enhance revenue growth, ultimately leading to greater financial success. The world’s leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry, Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), recently recognized Parachute Advisory’s founder and principal, Ali Mast, as a winner of its prestigious Forty under 40 award .

For more information, please visit: https://www.infinicept.com and https://www.parachuteadvisory.com .

About Infinicept

Infinicept is a provider of embedded payment solutions and services that help software companies gain the advantages of embedded payments, including increased revenue and more control of the merchant experience. More than 300 leading software companies, payment processors, sponsor banks, and others rely on Infinicept to help them transform to the new era of software-led payments. Winner of the Electronic Transaction Association Fintech Innovation in Payments Award, Infinicept is also a founding member of the Embedded Payments Bill of Rights (EPBOR).

About Parachute Advisory

Parachute Advisory enables growth oriented SaaS companies to maximize speed to revenue, monetize payments, build market distribution plans, and improve overall execution. The consultancy helps customers to identify all streams of revenue and process improvement potential to maximize sales outcomes, company valuation, meet growth goals, achieve positive EBITA, and more. Its deep experience with integrated payments partnerships gives Parachute Advisory strong expertise in a wide range of vertical markets including Retail, Healthcare, Field Services, NonProfit/Fundraising, Restaurant, Hospitality, Professional Services, and B2B. Parachute Advisory is committed to enhancing revenue results and sales execution.

CONTACT: Media Contact Andrea Carlson Infinicept, Inc. [email protected]