Infinicept Welcomes Modo to Its Partner Network, Enabling Even More Flexibility and Choice to Customers

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinicept, a leading provider of embedded payments, today announced that Modo, a global leader in payment orchestration, has joined the Infinicept Partner Network, a curated community of solution providers that helps software and fintech companies get payments going their way.

The Partner Network is designed to meet the evolving needs of companies as they embed payments into their digital experiences, so they have full control over their payments journey.

Through this partnership, Modo has already successfully integrated to the Infinicept platform to enable a leading heavy equipment manufacturer to launch a global financial services marketplace. This marketplace will support the manufacturer’s vision of offering comprehensive payment and financial services to a worldwide network of dealers and distributors.

The two companies share similar philosophies of putting customers first. Modo’s cloud-native SaaS platform sits at the heart of its clients’ payments ecosystems, creating connectivity, control, and cost reduction opportunities. While a gateway simply connects a customer to the external payments world, Modo’s platform gives global enterprise sellers the capability to control and manage their commerce propositions, money and data flows, provider relationships, and their clients’ payments experiences, while reducing the cost of transactions and internal operations.

“As sellers increasingly look to take control over how their customers interact with and buy from them, our platform is enabling enterprises with complex needs to automate their payments back office and own their payment capabilities,” said Modo CEO Jonathan Hughes. “We’re proud to be part of Infinicept’s network of providers focused on enabling flexibility and allowing software companies to choose what works best for them.”

“The whole reason we created Infinicept’s Partner Network was to build a transparent system where we could help connect our customers with the right partners for their unique needs, with no vendor lock-in,” said Todd Ablowitz, Infinicept co-CEO and co-founder. “Modo is a valuable addition to this growing group of providers.”

“We’re continuing to build out our partner network by adding a range of pre-qualified providers,” said Deana Rich, Infinicept co-CEO and co-founder. “Modo is a trusted partner that shares our values of empowering choice and flexibility for companies looking to build their payments capabilities.”

Infinicept’s universal platform approach enables its customers to work with their choice of underwriting services, payment processors, gateway, and terminal providers. Today, Infinicept has established partnerships and/or integrations with industry leaders including Worldpay by FIS, Payroc, Adyen, FISERV, Merrick Bank, Handpoint Technologies, Mastercard, Discover, LexisNexis, Dwolla, and Very Good Security.

Infinicept experienced rapid growth in 2020, with an 800 percent increase in yearly payments volume as more businesses recognize the value of embedded payments. Infinicept has more than 250 software, banking and fintech customers in 30 countries and plays a valuable role in an embedded payments market projected to reach $15 billion by 2025.

About Infinicept

Infinicept helps software companies get all the advantages of embedded payments—including more revenue and more control of the merchant experience—without the disadvantages of DIY approaches or off-the-shelf solutions. Infinicept tools and services simplify everything from underwriting and onboarding to risk monitoring and payouts. Customers can count on more foresight, more freedom, and more follow-through to get payments going their way. With more than 250 customers in over 30 countries, Infinicept’s platform volume is growing at 800 percent per year, and the company was ranked #95 on the Inc. 5000 list.

About Modo

Modo simplifies payments for the world’s most complex organizations. As a pioneer of the concept of payment orchestration, the company was founded in 2010 to enable mobile payments combining different forms of value (coupons, loyalty points, gift cards, offers), which became the foundation of today’s post-gateway architecture for enterprise payments. Since then, Modo has created and patented a unique transaction ledgering technology and a componentized, cloud-native SaaS platform which enables large complex sellers to take control of their own payment propositions and manage their entire payments operations with a single connection to Modo’s /Checkout API.

