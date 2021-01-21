Infinite Campus Integration with Mentoring Minds now Generally Available

Blaine, Minn., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinite Campus, the most trusted name in student information, is excited to announce that its integration with Mentoring Minds ThinkUp! Standards Mastery System is now available to customers. Mentoring Minds is a leading provider of K12 instructional and critical thinking materials.

Infinite Campus student information system (SIS) customers using Campus Learning Suite will have a connection between Mentoring Minds and the Campus Grade Book for real-time assignment and score passback.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Mentoring Minds,” said Dave Noles, Partner Alliance Manager at Infinite Campus. “This partnership integrates powerful classroom tools so teachers may more effectively teach their students. During this unprecedented time, the more tools we can provide teachers and administrators to help teach, the better. The partnership helps deliver the Infinite Campus mission of Transforming K12 Education.”

Both Infinite Campus and Mentoring Minds are IMS Global Certified and meet their LTI standard for securely sharing class rosters, assignment data and scores between systems.

“Whether instruction is taking place online, in-person or a mix of both, districts are working tirelessly to create effective learning environments, and it’s our goal to support them in the process,”

“Now, more than ever, districts need options to create flexible learning environments suitable for online, in-person or blended instruction,” said Shad Madsen, CEO at Mentoring Minds. “Pairing ThinkUp! curriculum and assessments with Infinite Campus supports our shared goal to make accessing quality content easier for teachers and students.”

Mentoring Minds is one of many Infinite Campus Digital Learning Partners. For more information about our Digital Learning Partners, please visit www.infinitecampus.com/dlpp.

Visit https://www.mentoringminds.com/standards-mastery-system/ to learn more about the ThinkUp! Standards Mastery System.

About Infinite Campus

As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states through schools, school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. Since our founding in 1993, our mission has been to Transform K12 Education®. We are dedicated to providing solutions that help schools run more efficiently, allow teachers to spend more time with students, and encourage students to rediscover the joy of learning. www.infinitecampus.com

About Mentoring Minds, the Critical Thinking for Life company

Mentoring Minds is on a mission to put critical thinking at the center of K-12 education. Founded by teachers, Mentoring Minds provides print resources and an instructional management platform that empower educators to infuse critical thinking skills into standards-based instruction. Students learn the 9 Traits of Critical Thinking through the ThinkUp! Standards Mastery System, which provides rigorous Math, ELA, and Science curriculum that elevates achievement among all students. Mentoring Minds’ commitment to education extends beyond the classroom as well—the company proudly sponsors forward-thinking administrators across the U.S. and supports community-based education initiatives through MindShare, an employee-driven grant program. For more information, call 800-585-5258 or visit mentoringminds.com.

