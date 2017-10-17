Infinite Campus Selects itslearning as a Grading Services Partner

Blaine, Minn., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinite Campus, the most trusted name in student information, is excited to announce that itslearning, a leading provider of learning management systems, is now a Grading Services Partner. This partnership provides districts and schools using the Infinite Campus student information system with a connection between itslearning and the Campus Grade Book for real-time assignment score passback.

Both Infinite Campus and itslearning are IMS Global Certified and meet their OneRoster standard for securely sharing class rosters, assignment data and scores between systems.

“As the first student information system to be OneRoster v1.1 Grading Services API certified, it’s important that we partner with other IMS Global certified vendors,” said Charlie Kratsch, Infinite Campus CEO and Founder. “We’re excited to be working with itslearning and are pleased to offer this first-to-market seamless integration to customers.”

Assignment score passback is a valuable function for teachers using itslearning for their learning management system. When teachers update scores in itslearning, they will be reflected in their Campus Grade Book.

“This partnership makes teachers’ lives easier,” said Dr. Barry Brahier, Product Manager for Teaching and Learning at Infinite Campus. “We’re helping by connecting tools they frequently use, saving them time and reducing errors. The partnership with itslearning allows teachers to spend more time teaching which furthers our corporate mission of Transforming K12 Education®.”

“Teachers today have no time to spare. With this in mind, we partnered with Infinite Campus to offer teachers the best experience when updating and submitting grades – a process which traditionally has been very painful,” said Arne Bergby, CEO, itslearning. “In fact, the result is the first LMS-SIS integration with assignment score passback to be OneRoster v1.1 certified. This is a huge time-saver and will completely eliminate duplicate entry of grades.”

Infinite Campus is piloting the itslearning integration now with select customers. All districts who use itslearning will have access to assignment score passback starting December 4.

About Infinite Campus

As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states. For more than 20 years, Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its solutions for customers of all sizes, from those with fewer than 100 students to those with more than 600,000 students. Infinite Campus customers include school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. www.infinitecampus.com

About itslearning

We build the world’s most connected learning platform for education. Our solution saves time for teachers. One login connects them to all the content and tools they need to speed common tasks like creating and grading assignments. It improves outcomes for students because it links teaching activities to learning goals. And, it increases engagement of everyone because it connects parents, teachers, and students with each other. Born in 1999, we help over 7 million people worldwide. We dwell in Boston, MA, and Bergen, Norway, but for 18 years we’ve lived at the heart of education. Visit us at https://itslearning.com

