INFINITI HR and Quad M Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary NuAxess 2, Inc. Have Executed a Definitive Agreement for Their New Joint Venture Company PrimeAxess, Inc.

For first time independent contractors and gig economy workers can self-insure with a major medical program

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INFINITI HR and Quad M Solutions, Inc. (OTCBB Symbol – MMMM) through its wholly-owned subsidiary NuAxess 2, Inc. signed a definitive agreement to form its joint venture company PrimeAxess, Inc., that will provide comprehensive health insurance benefits combined with a full suite of mandated employer/employee benefit service, including, non-mandated supplemental and life insurances, vision, dental, critical illness, long-term care, Medicare Advantage, wellness, and an array of homeopathic natural products and services.

The gig economy labor market, a pool that generally includes employers with less than five employees and whose numbers are estimated by some to exceed 50 million employees, is growing exponentially.

PrimeAxess will operate as the staffing company and employer of record (EOR) for employers that meet specific legal requirements under state and federal law, and are subsequently leased to their respective hiring companies. The Company will provide comprehensive payroll including all required HR services as well as workers’ compensation insurance, risk and compliance controls, COBRA, 401(k), reinsurance, financial services, employee and employer retirement benefit services, and a myriad of financial, illegal, and medical benefit resources.

In performing all essential employer services, client companies are assured full compliance with IRS, state and federal DOL, and other mounting regulatory requirements mandated by federal, state, county, and local government bodies.

Through NuAxess 2, Inc., PrimeAxess can offer proprietary self-funded value based health plans that feature no coinsurance, open provider access, first dollar funded employee owned health savings accounts, balance bill legal protection, and high deductible plans that lower employee out-of-pocket deductibles by way of an innovative split/dual purse deductible. Millions of gig economy employed workers will finally have available to them a choice to obtain affordable and sustainable comprehensive major medical health insurance that includes partially funded health saving account (HSA) retirement benefits.

“No other company has chosen to truly meet the health insurance and HR needs of this fast-growing segment of American business,” Quad M Solutions CEO and Co-Founder Pat Dileo said. “With more than 50 million workers eager to find a real solution, PrimeAxess will be the first to market to a national audience.”

“We are excited to demonstrate to America’s workers that the costs of healthcare benefits can be fully transparent and HIPAA compliant. and providers can be accessible and paid fairer and faster. America’s healthcare marketplace can only become sustainable for future workers when true consumer-driven healthcare replaces the current unsustainable ‘sick care’ insurance model. In doing so, PrimeAxess will disrupt the current health insurance industry using a combination of value-based healthcare plans that lower premium costs, and will achieve better measurable medical outcomes, increase employee wellness, and create more wealth for the American worker.”

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for workers’ compensation, employment practices liability insurance, and other operational business coverages.

In partnership with INFINITI HR, clients are better positioned to navigate increasingly complex employment-related matters and meet federal and statutory obligations as it relates to human resource administration and compliance, payroll and tax processing, employee benefits, risk management, and safety compliance. INFINITI HR provides multiple service platforms including a professional employer organization (PEO) deliverable as well as administrative service support (ASO) and stand-alone payroll and insurance solutions.

INFINITI HR delivers its solution through an integrated combination of robust cloud technology and an active client relationship that emphasizes high-tech and high-touch interaction. The INFINITI HR Cloud is a 100% web based, easy to use, complete client-centric HRIS platform that couples with INFINITI HR’s expert services, all designed to simplify HR and let our clients focus on growth.

INFINITI HR is an IRS certified PEO, a seven time member of the Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame, and a 2019 Top Workplace in Washington DC by The Washington Post . HR outsourcing solutions nearing $1B in current activity are delivered to a diverse cohort of businesses throughout all 50 states.

About Quad M Solutions, Inc.

Quad M Solutions, Inc., (OTCBB Symbol – MMMM), is a reporting public holding company that collaborates with two wholly owned subsidiaries Quad M Staffing and NuAxess 2, Inc. in providing sustainable solutions for both the millions of small to medium sized group employers and entrepreneurs and independent contractors in the Gig Economy, all of whom are seeking affordable and sustainable health insurance plans, employee benefits, and retirement plans utilizing health saving accounts (HSA).

Using total transparency, Quad M has developed a proprietary eco-system of products and services whereby the patient-doctor relationship is centric to achieving better outcomes through value-based health plans. In a status-quo non-competitive insurance industry monopolistic environment, Quad M has assumed a leadership role in bringing about true innovation to the consumer-driven health care industry.

About NuAxess

NuAxess provides innovative value- based health insurance plans targeting employers with as few as one employee. NuAxess seamlessly facilitates a company’s efforts to self-insuring their employees’ health insurance benefits. Additionally, employers are able to reduce major medical insurance premium costs, offer more competitive benefits to attract and retain workers, provide more benefits, and for the first time ever consumers are in control of their healthcare through an employee/patient/physician-centric relationship. In doing so, healthcare responsibilities are shifted to the employee who engages directly with their chosen doctors, and with fewer middlemen comes less cost for their healthcare.

The NuAxess achieves its ‘solution’ by lowering costs and obtaining greater value by uniting and managing best-in-class strategic business healthcare/benefit partners and transparently utilizing their services bundled together for an end-to-end single source health benefits solution. NuAxess self-insured insurance plans have eliminated coinsurance, copays, restrictive networks, while supporting partially funded employee health saving accounts (HSA), and provides full cost transparency with unrestricted access to use any doctor or hospital. NuAxess manages all the administration through its on-line portals and provides its members legal protections from high cost claims that enables an employer to concentrate on their business and not on all the administrative and complicated insurance benefits.

NuAxess operates nationwide to meet the demand of the rapidly expanding market of small and mid-size group employers as well as the exploding ‘Gig Economy’ (the labor market characterized by independent or freelance workers as opposed to an ever shrinking corporate job market).

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely,” “possibly,” “probably,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “objective,” “target,” “assume,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “predicts,” “appears,” “indicator” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Quad M Solutions, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

