Infinity Electrostatics Announces New Technology for Additive 3D Printing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinity Electrostatics LLC, a technology development firm for additive 3D printing, is pleased to announce a new powder management system for additive metal 3D printing.

The Infinity Electrostatics technology is unique in that it can retrofit existing laser engraver and fiber laser cutting machines, to allow them to print with powdered metals using the additive process. This technology uses both advanced electrostatics along with smart fluids.

Since existing laser engraver and cutting machines can be used, the build platform is not restricted to the current one meter build volume, but can be greater than 3 x 3 meters in size (or the laser bed build dimensions with available vertical axis).

Compared to existing metal additive 3D technologies, this new method of powder distribution and binding can be greater than 100x faster.

Since conventional laser engraver and fiber cutting machines can be used, huge cost savings can be realized, both in equipment acquisition, and maintenance.

Infinity Electrostatics LLC develops and markets innovative additive 3D printing technology. Emphasis is placed on developing new technology to reduce additive build time, and producing a superior 3D printed product, maximizing efficiency of powder distribution, and reducing additive layer binding time. Industries served include laser engraver and fiber cutting machine manufacturers, additive 3D metal printing, and electrostatics. Please visit http://www.infinityelectrostatics.com for more information.

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Electrostatics LLC | TEL (650) 542-8538 [email protected]