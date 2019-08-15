Infinity Festival Expands in Its Second Year, to be Held at Goya Studios and Dream Hotel in Hollywood

Festival welcomes Mastercard® as Presenting Sponsor; Amazon Web Services, Dolby, Intel and Qualcomm as Producer Sponsors with FNTech Joining as Official Production Partner Speakers to Include WarnerMedia Innovation Lab, 3-Time Oscar® Winner, Rob Legato, Visual Effects Supervisor for “The Lion King,” “Hugo” and Upcoming “The Irishman” as well as Transform Group CEO and Blockchain Thought Leader, Michael Terpin

Hollywood, CA, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Via Blockchain Wire) On November 7 – 9th, 2019, Infinity Festival (IF), celebrating “Story Advanced by Technology™,” kicks off year two as the premiere event where Hollywood meets Silicon Valley by bringing together creators, directors, producers and writers, as well as senior executives and technologists. The festival’s inaugural event brought together blue chip attendees representing companies and studios with 2018 revenues greater than $4 Trillion and representing more than $40 Billion in IT and Production spend. This year’s festival will take place on one square block in Hollywood. IF is pleased to welcome Presenting Sponsor Mastercard®, and Producer Sponsors Amazon Web Services, Dolby, Intel and Qualcomm as Producer sponsors.

IF includes high-profile screenings, tech exhibitions, industry-leading speakers, panel discussions, innovation labs, VIP networking opportunities, and a fine art exhibition, each with an emerging-tech focus. New technologies and trends will be spotlighted, including: 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Vehicles, Blockchain, Cloud, Immersive, AR, VR, XR, Theatrical, TV, OTT, Gaming and Esports.

New this year is a partnership with FNTECH, a full-service, live event production company and leader in visual innovation and LED technology. Headquartered in San Francisco and Southern California, FNTECH has successfully partnered with scores of blue chip companies such as Apple, Facebook, HP, Vans and Volcom to create multi-faceted, high profile, newsworthy events. “We’ve participated in the long courtship of technology and storytelling and are delighted to see this marriage come to fruition in the Infinity Festival,” said Jeremy Muir, Owner and CEO of FNTECH. “All the upcoming tech we see on the horizon is centered directly in our wheelhouse; we’re exceptionally excited to be a part of IF moving forward!”

“Innovation is at the heart of our company, that is why we are excited to celebrate and spark conversations on the advancement of technology with leading innovators and storytellers in partnership with Infinity Festival,” said David Galvan, Vice President Digital Partnerships. “Mastercard continues to bring cardholders a better digital experience, and now we are able to provide them with exclusive access and insight into recent emerging technologies and their impact at Infinity Festival 2019.”

Tickets are now on sale at InfinityFestival.com/Tickets. As Presenting sponsor, Mastercard® is offering cardholders up to $100 in statement credits (while supplies last) and 10% off all ticket purchases made using their Mastercard®*.

Hanno Basse, former Chief Technology Officer at 20th Century Fox Film Corp. and newly announced President of Decentralized Media Solutions at Live Planet, has been named Chairman of IF. “I am proud to support the incredible display of innovative new ways to create and enjoy content that Infinity Festival brings to the public. Now more than ever, technology is evolving at incredible speed and is constantly enabling new ways to conceive, produce, distribute and experience stories,” said Mr. Basse.

Programming will include holiday blockbuster screenings from Hollywood studios, interactive technology and immersive exhibitions, Esports programming and over 200 industry-leading speakers featuring leading Hollywood studio technology executives, as well as Silicon Valley and Silicon Beach innovators. Spread over three sound stages at Goya Studios, programming will address the cutting-edge technology advances in storytelling today, with panel discussions on global analytics, industry trends, professional insights and consumer research. Television Academy Board of Governors member and StoryTech CEO, Lori H. Schwartz, oversees programming in her role as the festival’s Chief Curator.

IF will also feature networking opportunities and evening gala events. This year’s “Innovation Hub” will feature innovation labs from the major studios and top tech companies including immersive media showcases from Intel and Digital Domain. Programming advisors include over 80 members from leading studios, talent agencies and technology companies.

“Silicon Valley has forever changed the platforms available for sharing stories, and Hollywood has long been the world’s leader in telling stories,” said Nick Urbom and Mark Lieber, Infinity Festival Founders. “We are thrilled to continue supporting the vision of these creators by showcasing the advances in storytelling coming out of these two titan industries right here in Los Angeles, a city that has become a leading exporter of art and technology culture around the world today.”

Festival submissions are underway for the IF Monolith Awards™, which celebrates unique contributions to story advanced by technology. “IF Festival Chairman, Hanno Basse, is the chairman of the Technology Awards and Nigel Tierney, Head of Content for Verizon Media’s RYOT, serves as Chairman of the Narrative Arts awards, which will be selected by distinguished committees comprised of senior executives from the major studios and top technology companies.” Submissions may be entered for consideration in all forms of Technology and Narrative Arts. The deadline for Technology entries is August 14, 2019. The deadline for Narrative Arts Awards is September 30, 2019. Additional information on awards committees and festival submissions can be found online: https://InfinityFestival.com/Awards.

About Infinity Festival

The Infinity Festival, guided by more than 80 Advisors from the leading studios, talent agencies and technology companies, celebrates “Story Advanced by Technology™” through bringing together Silicon Valley innovators with Hollywood’s leading storytellers. IF Programming has an emerging-technology focus, and includes high-profile screenings, tech exhibitions, thought-leading speakers, panel discussions, innovation labs, VIP networking opportunities and a fine art exhibition. The festival is inspired by the seemingly infinite possibilities being realized in content creation for evolving technologies and platforms.

Infinity Festival’s sponsors include Mastercard® as Presenting Sponsor, Los Angeles Times as Presenting Media Sponsor, Outfront Media as Presenting Advertising Sponsor, Amazon Web Services, Dolby, Intel and Qualcomm as Producer Sponsors and FNTech as production partner. The Infinity Festival is headquartered at Phase Two in Culver City. Festival tickets are available from SquadUP: https://www.infinityfestival.com /t ickets

*Terms and conditions apply. Please visit our website for details: https://www.infinityfestival.com /t ickets

Additional information is available online: https://www.infinityfestival.com

Contact:

Mark Lieber

Infinity Festival Events, Inc.

https://www.infinityfestival.com/contact