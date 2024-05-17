BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinity Home Services, a leader in the home exteriors sector, announces the acquisition of Ohio-based Ken’s Parkhill Roofing, a distinguished residential and commercial roofing service provider with over 70 years of industry expertise in Northeast Ohio. This addition significantly complements Infinity Home Services’ (“IHS”) existing portfolio of top-tier roofing companies, bolstering its already strong presence in the Midwest.

The impetus behind these strategic moves is to establish a network of premier roofing brands, leveraging operational synergies and market influence. Infinity Home Services is not merely expanding; it’s revolutionizing the industry landscape by uniting renowned local companies and seasoned professionals within its portfolio framework.

“We are thrilled to partner with Parkhill and their exceptional management team as Infinity Home Services expands,” said Josh Sparks, CEO of Infinity Home Services. “With their proven history of organic growth and a steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction and team well-being, Parkhill is the perfect match for us. At IHS, we’re on a mission to save our communities from unscrupulous contractors. True to our mission, Parkhill Roofing embodies the highest standards of integrity and quality, making them one of Cleveland’s most respected and trusted local roofing experts.”

Ken Romanini Jr., President of Parkhill Roofing, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Partnering with Infinity Home Services was a natural choice due to our shared culture and strategic vision. Their partnership philosophy combined with their impressive performance will help us continue to grow and realize our vision of becoming the local market-leading player. We are confident that we’ve found the ideal partner in IHS.”

About Infinity Home Services

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Wisconsin, Infinity Home Services is a fast-growing, full-service exterior remodeling company led by passionate and experienced industry entrepreneurs. Infinity unconventionally approaches exterior remodeling – putting their employees and customers first. The company takes great pride in the work they do and understands the importance of protecting customers’ investments. The company’s roofing, siding and window projects are done with the best materials and installed by professional technicians – guaranteeing superior quality every time. Today, Infinity Home Services comprises 18 market-leading brands across the US and in Ontario, Canada. For more information visit infinityhomeservices.com.

About Ken’s Parkhill Roofing

With a legacy spanning more than 70 years, Parkhill Roofing is an Ohio-based institution deeply rooted in quality and service. Founded by Albert Romanini in the 1950s, the company’s dedication to workmanship has been synonymous with its name since its inception. Today, Parkhill Roofing continues to provide top-quality residential and commercial roofing services throughout Northeast Ohio, upholding its commitment to excellence with every project. For more information visit parkhillroofing.com.

