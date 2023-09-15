BROOKFIELD, Wis., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinity Home Services (also commonly known as “IHS”) has been listed as #8 on the Top 100 Roofing Contractors in the nation by Roofing Contractors magazine who recently highlighted roofing companies surging toward success this year. This recognition reflects Infinity Home Services’ dedication to excellence, quality craftsmanship, and unwavering commitment to providing top-notch service to its valued customers.

The news of the ranking comes just after Infinity Home Services announced partnering with two more leading roofing replacement and home exterior businesses – Resnick Roofing & Contracting (“Resnick”) and GF Sprague & Company (“GF Sprague”), further demonstrating the company’s commitment to not only customers but to the locally-owned companies that make up the Infinity Home Services family. A key factor contributing to Infinity Home Services’ success has been its strategic partnerships with market-leading local businesses. By leveraging technology, marketing expertise, and organic growth strategies, Infinity Home Services has been instrumental in helping its partners accelerate their growth trajectories and expand their reach within their respective regions.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top roofing companies in the country,” said Josh Sparks, CEO at Infinity Home Services. “This achievement underscores our dedication and approach to exterior remodeling by putting customers first. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated team and valued customers who have made this achievement possible,” Sparks added.

As Infinity Home Services continues to grow in the industry, the company remains dedicated to its core values of integrity, hard work, and service. With this latest recognition from Roofing Contractor’s Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, Infinity Home Services is poised for continued growth and innovation within the roofing community.

About Infinity Home Services

Infinity is a fast-growing, full-service exterior remodeling company founded in 1997 in Wisconsin by entrepreneurs driven by passion. Infinity approaches exterior remodeling in an unconventional way – putting their employees and customers first. Infinity takes great pride in the work they do and understands the importance of protecting their customers’ investment. The company’s roofing, siding, and window projects are done with the best materials and installed by professional technicians – guaranteeing quality every time. Today, Infinity Home Services consists of fourteen market-leading brands across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions. For more information, please visit www.infinityhomeservices.com.

CONTACT: Gina Cielocha gcielocha@infintiyhomeservices.com 773-860-8888