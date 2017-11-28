Infinity Turbine Announces Micro Supercritical CO2 Turbine Generator Developers Platform – Generate Power From Waste Heat from 31 C (88 F)

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinity Turbine LLC, a leading manufacturer of innovative waste heat to power generation equipment, is pleased to announce the Supercritical CO2 Micro Turbine Generator System. Designed to demonstrate power production from low grade heat sources (31 C and above), the system is a platform for both educational institutions and alternative energy developers. The developers kit includes options to test various types of expanders, including metal 3D printed turbines, and the new static electricity solid state turbine.

Infinity Turbine LLC develops and markets innovative waste heat to power technology.

