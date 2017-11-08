InfinityQS Marketing Collective Wins Big at 2017 ITSMA Marketing Excellence and Transform Awards North America Ceremonies

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InfinityQS® International, Inc. (InfinityQS), the global authority on data-driven manufacturing quality, announces it won ITSMA’s Diamond Award for Marketing Excellence and a Transform Awards North America Gold Award and Highly Commended Honor for Global Brand Development. The team’s data-backed campaigns, marketing acumen, and innovative methodologies demonstrated an outstanding re-brand that reflected the company’s complete corporate transformation and drove tangible, bottom-line results. Ceremonies were held to celebrate the winners in Boston during ITSMA’s 24th Annual Marketing Vision Conference on Nov. 1 and in New York City with a gala dinner hosted by Transform magazine at Espace on Nov. 2.

As part of InfinityQS’ overarching corporate transformation, the marketing collective — led by Greg Matranga – was recognized in the following categories:

Diamond Winner: ITSMA Awards for Marketing Excellence – Small and Medium Businesses for the submission, “Elevating Messaging to Deliver Insight, Resources and Solutions to Global Manufacturers (PDF)”

ITSMA Awards for Marketing Excellence – Small and Medium Businesses for the submission, “Elevating Messaging to Deliver Insight, Resources and Solutions to Global Manufacturers (PDF)” Finalist: ITSMA Awards Marketing Excellence – Strengthening Brand Differentiation

ITSMA Awards Marketing Excellence – Strengthening Brand Differentiation Gold Award: Transform Awards North America – Best Rebrand of a Digital Property

Transform Awards North America – Best Rebrand of a Digital Property Highly Commended Honor: Transform Awards North America – Best Brand Evolution

Dave Munn, President and CEO, ITSMA, said, “As the pace of transformation continues to accelerate in B2B marketing, this year’s award winners demonstrated the creativity, agility, and data-driven discipline that leaders need to drive substantial business impact in today’s hyper-competitive markets. From new approaches for account-based marketing and digital brand experience to predictive analytics and customer success, the 2017 winners highlight the true potential of strategic marketing in the connected economy.”

To better serve manufacturers’ digital transformations and smart factories, InfinityQS developed Enact®, the only native-cloud Quality Intelligence solution on the market to address a new top-down strategy where technology decisions are made at the corporate level. This new product and strategy required complete transformation of InfinityQS’ corporate, sales, and marketing approaches. Marketing developed new messaging, a comprehensive brand and digital marketing execution plan, and an updated website that would map and guide a buyer’s journey and support the decision making process with key, multi-media materials and new digital marketing tactics. A new technology stack was implemented and the sales team created a completely different conversation for prospects.

As the new Head of Marketing, Greg Matranga partnered with leading PR and marketing agencies that specialize in promoting B2B technology companies to help launch the new solution, build brand awareness, and enable the sales team to win larger, multi-year deals:

Fox Parrack: a brand breakthrough agency

DPR Group: a North American high-tech PR and marketing firm

Spreckley: a European enterprise technology PR agency

Refactored: a full-service digital agency

Pico Digital: an online advertising agency

Greg Matranga, Head of Marketing, InfinityQS, said, “It is our mission at InfinityQS to raise the bar for excellence across the manufacturing industry. Recognition from ITSMA and the Transform Awards North America validate the blood, sweat, and tears that our entire team put into creating a brand that so closely represents the heartbeat of our company and elevates our corporate vision in the international manufacturing marketplace.”

David Ferreira, Brand Manager at City of Mississauga and Transform judge, said, “The entries this year demonstrated a high degree of creativity and innovation, but not for its own sake. Each submission showed a strong understanding that they needed to solve a defined business challenge. As a judge this year, the entries provided a challenge to me as well. With so many strong contenders I had many tough decisions to make. They certainly have raised the bar for all of us.”

The InfinityQS marketing collective achieved the following results in the first year after the new brand launch:

Total visits up 126%

New users up 134%

Page views up 89%

Social media traffic increased 202%

964 keywords rank in Google’s top 100

41 keywords rank in top 3 Google positions

Mobile conversions up 34%

Optimized, responsive landing pages reduced the cost of paid conversions 56%

With exit intent pop-ups, paid traffic conversions increased 15%

About ITSMA

For more than 20 years, ITSMA has led the way in defining, building, and inspiring B2B marketing excellence. With a dedicated focus on services and solutions for the connected economy, we provide our member community with insight, advice, and hands-on help to strengthen reputation, increase revenue, and deepen customer relationships. ITSMA pioneered Account-Based Marketing in 2003 and today offers a broad portfolio of ABM research, events, consulting, training, and coaching services. In 2017, ITSMA leaders Bev Burgess and Dave Munn co-authored the book, A Practitioner’s Guide to Account-Based Marketing. Learn more at www.itsma.com.

About Transform Magazine

Transform is a publishing and events brand dedicated to the global rebranding and brand development industry. Transform magazine is a quarterly print title with an international focus. The Transform Awards and Conferences and Employer Brand Management Awards and Conference celebrate the best in rebranding, employer brand strategy and brand development in Europe, MENA, Asia-Pacific and North America.

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

InfinityQS® International, Inc. is the global authority on data-driven manufacturing quality. The company’s Quality Intelligence solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom, enabling manufacturers to re-imagine quality and transform it from a problem into a competitive advantage. Powered by centralized statistical process control (SPC) analytics, InfinityQS solutions provide operational insight to enable global manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease costs and risk; maintain or improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C., with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS was founded in 1989 and now services more than 2,500 clients—from the smallest to the world’s leading manufacturers—including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com.

