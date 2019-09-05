InfinityQS Named a Finalist in the 22nd Annual ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards

Quality solutions provider honored for comprehensive account-based strategy, marking its third consecutive recognition for standout B2B marketing performance

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InfinityQS® International, Inc. ( InfinityQS ), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality solutions, announces it has been selected as a 2019 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Award finalist in the “Small and Medium Business (SMB)” category for the third year in a row. After taking home top honors in 2017 and 2018, InfinityQS earned this year’s recognition for its account-based marketing (ABM) pilot program, which leverages custom technology and personalized content to identify, target, and engage high-value prospects and customers.

Building upon a solid foundation of content marketing and digital strategy, InfinityQS planned, tested, and launched a full ABM campaign in just three months. Its strongly aligned sales and marketing teams identified multiple tiers of high-value prospects; crafted messaging to address their unique pain points; and transformed the InfinityQS website into a powerful ABM tool through industry-specific microsites, digital ads, and drip email campaigns. Notably, InfinityQS commissioned digital agency partner Refactored to develop CompassABM—an account-identification and content-personalization tool that delivers fully customized messages, resources, and offers to target accounts visiting the InfinityQS website. Within the program’s first two months, InfinityQS reported $500K in closed sales and pipeline opportunities exceeding $3 million.

Greg Matranga, Vice President of Global Marketing, InfinityQS, said, “Over the past two and a half years, InfinityQS has worked to build a modern, unified sales and marketing strategy that can tackle the complex purchasing environment of manufacturing IT. ABM is the latest step in this evolution, allowing us to create a personalized buying experience that truly resonates with our key prospects. ABM has not only reinvigorated our sales process, but also reinforced our reputation as a customer-centric brand dedicated to helping our current and future clients solve their toughest manufacturing quality challenges.”

ITMSA’s annual Marketing Excellence Awards honor programs and campaigns that have delivered superior performance in the four most critical aspects of marketing success: customer-focus, innovation, execution, and business impact. The program focuses exclusively on marketing for B2B services and solutions, and highlights the most important dimensions of a strategic, comprehensive approach to marketing.

“Finalists for this year’s program are truly inspirational,” said Dave Munn, President and CEO of ITSMA. “B2B organizations are consumed with business transformation for the connected economy, and InfinityQS is one of them leading the way with strategic insight, guidance, and revenue acceleration. Award finalists demonstrate tremendous innovation and impact across the most important aspects of strategic marketing. In every category, our judges have been impressed with the creativity, agility, and results that continue to raise the bar for all of us engaged in B2B marketing.”

An international panel of marketing executives and experts will select the winners, who will be announced at a special awards ceremony during ITSMA’s Annual Marketing Vision Conference on Oct. 15 at the MIT Samberg Conference Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit: http://www.itsma.com/event/marketing-vision-2019/ .

About ITSMA

For more than 25 years, ITSMA has led the way in defining, building, and inspiring B2B marketing excellence. With a dedicated focus on services and solutions for the connected economy, we provide our member community with insight, advice, and hands-on help to strengthen reputation, increase revenue, and deepen customer relationships. Learn more at www.itsma.com .

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

Celebrating its 30th year, InfinityQS is the leading global provider of Manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services. Powered by a robust Statistical Process Control (SPC) analytics engine, the company’s solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom. This extensive deep-dive capability enables manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease cost and risk; improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C. and with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS has thousands of customers around the world, including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com .

