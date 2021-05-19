InfinityQS Wins Platinum in the 2021 AVA Digital Awards for Integrated Marketing Campaign

Multimedia marketing campaign aimed to support the manufacturing community’s recovery from COVID-19 earns award program’s highest honor

FAIRFAX, Va., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InfinityQS® International, Inc. ( InfinityQS ), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, has been named a Platinum winner for “Integrated Marketing Campaign” in the 2021 AVA Digital Awards, an international competition that recognizes excellence in the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication. InfinityQS was honored for the success of “Building Resilience for the Future of Manufacturing”—a multimedia campaign developed to help the global manufacturing community overcome disruption from COVID-19, resulting in a dramatic increase in new client and partner relationships for the quality solutions provider.

In April 2020, InfinityQS launched an initiative to provide manufactures with the digital tools needed to maintain productivity, monitor processes and access information remotely, and uphold product quality during the pandemic. Namely, the company offered its cloud-native Quality Intelligence platform, Enact®, free to new clients for three months, with no commitment required. Together with agency partner Refactored, InfinityQS developed a multimedia marketing campaign to raise awareness for the offer and to educate manufacturers on how to best leverage the capabilities of Enact.

The campaign evolved in three phases, where messaging aligned with manufacturers’ changing priorities: Response, Recovery, and Resilience. Messages were delivered to the marketplace through:

A dedicated landing page, featuring product demo and informational videos, an infographic on operational agility, and a client case study on the ease of Enact deployment

Thought leadership articles authored by InfinityQS executives in relevant trade magazines

A PR campaign, including a press release and resulting media coverage

Email nurturing, LinkedIn, and Google Ad campaigns, driving prospects to the landing page

As a direct result of the integrated campaign, InfinityQS was able to reach manufacturers across industries and has realized a 266 percent increase in the number of new clients entering Enact Proof of Concepts. More channel resellers have also recognized Enact as a valuable solution for building resilience in manufacturing, leading to a 100 percent increase in new partnerships for the InfinityQS Enact® Global Partner Program. Overall, InfinityQS entered 2021 with the largest and most qualified sales pipeline it has ever experienced.

Greg Matranga, Vice President of Global Marketing, InfinityQS, commented, “At the onset of the pandemic, manufacturers around the world needed to quickly adapt to major operational changes, such as remote work and social distancing measures. Enact presented an ideal solution for overcoming immediate challenges, as well as optimizing operations for the future. This initiative is our way of giving back to a community we’ve been part of for so many years. We thank Refactored for helping us create such a dynamic campaign that clearly resonated within the industry. We look forward to our continued work promoting manufacturing excellence and ultimately helping our clients take proactive steps towards resilience with our quality intelligence solutions.”

AVA Digital Award winners were selected from over 200 categories in Audio, Video, and Web-based production. The list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found at www.avaawards.com.

About AVA Digital Awards

AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs; provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

For over 30 years, InfinityQS has been the leading global provider of Manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services. Powered by a robust Statistical Process Control (SPC) analytics engine, the company’s solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom. This extensive deep-dive capability enables manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease cost and risk; improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C. and with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS has thousands of customers around the world, including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com .

