Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Inflation Reduction Act Will Help Accelerate Adoption of the Halio Smart Glass Platform

Inflation Reduction Act Will Help Accelerate Adoption of the Halio Smart Glass Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

30% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) Provides Immediate ROI for Halio’s Energy Saving Solutions

Hayward, Calif.,, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halio, designer of the world’s most beautiful and technologically advanced smart windows, announced that the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes the Dynamic Glass Act, brings the cost of electrochromic windows to parity with low-e glass. This ITC is similarly structured to generate rapid adoption of smart glass in the same manner that it kick-started the solar industry. Additionally, electrochromic glass will play a key role in helping buildings achieve net zero.

The ITC enables Halio’s customers to receive a return on their investment in less than a year, thereby eliminating any previous notions of pricing discrepancies, while expanding Halio’s reach to the North America glass market of over 300 million square feet.

“Halio’s advanced and industry-leading electrochromic glass manages glare and heat without sacrificing the view, while positively impacting the environment during operation,” stated Halio’s CEO, Bruce Sohn. “We’re thrilled about this news, as it has a significant impact on the entire ecosystem. This brings an immediate and substantial savings for our current and future customers. Only Halio delivers the performance and automation without ever compromising the views and aesthetics of the building,” exclaimed Sohn.

Imagine living and/or working where the building automatically controls the amount of light (and heat) passing through the windows to optimize the comfort and operation without having to sacrifice the benefits of natural light or the visual connection to the outside world. Halio makes this vision a reality today!

 See the world’s most elegant and technically advanced dynamic windows by watching this 90 second video.

Implementing Halio’s solutions will reduce the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions of a building by 16% – 20% (as compared with low-e glass) — by far the biggest energy savings opportunity for building owners and developers. Buildings account for ~25% of global carbon emissions, and glass is the material of choice. 

“Following our joint efforts to develop the best smart glass and the subsequent launch in 2021, of Viracon PLUS™ Smart Glass powered by Halio®, the Investment Tax Credit is exciting news for us and the architectural glass market,” stated Garret Henson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Viracon. “Bringing the cost of electrochromic windows on par with low-e glass is a big win for our industry. This will allow both companies to impact a much broader audience and help increase our geographic market share. This added incentive will drive faster adoption, so more consumers can realize just how remarkable this architectural glass really is,” added Henson.

About Halio

Halio, Inc. designs the world’s most responsive, elegant, and intelligent platform for daylight management. Halio’s Smart Glass for commercial and residential facades and interiors is the world’s leading electrochromic (EC) technology integrated into windows to maximize daylight while optimizing energy savings, reducing solar heat gain, and minimizing glare. Powered by Halio windows and skylights are available from both Halio and third-party fabricators, including Viracon, with various glass coatings and configurations.

For more information, visit: https://www.halioinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Vimeo. Talk to a project specialist to request a demo.

 

CONTACT: Carol Warren
714-890-4500
carol@creorgroup.com

CORPORATE CONTACT  Dmitry Lipkin Vice President, Global Marketing
dlipkin@halioinc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.