Inflation Reduction Act Will Help Accelerate Adoption of the Halio Smart Glass Platform

Hayward, Calif.,, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halio, designer of the world’s most beautiful and technologically advanced smart windows, announced that the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes the Dynamic Glass Act, brings the cost of electrochromic windows to parity with low-e glass. This ITC is similarly structured to generate rapid adoption of smart glass in the same manner that it kick-started the solar industry. Additionally, electrochromic glass will play a key role in helping buildings achieve net zero.

The ITC enables Halio’s customers to receive a return on their investment in less than a year, thereby eliminating any previous notions of pricing discrepancies, while expanding Halio’s reach to the North America glass market of over 300 million square feet.

“Halio’s advanced and industry-leading electrochromic glass manages glare and heat without sacrificing the view, while positively impacting the environment during operation,” stated Halio’s CEO, Bruce Sohn. “We’re thrilled about this news, as it has a significant impact on the entire ecosystem. This brings an immediate and substantial savings for our current and future customers. Only Halio delivers the performance and automation without ever compromising the views and aesthetics of the building,” exclaimed Sohn.

Imagine living and/or working where the building automatically controls the amount of light (and heat) passing through the windows to optimize the comfort and operation without having to sacrifice the benefits of natural light or the visual connection to the outside world. Halio makes this vision a reality today!

Implementing Halio’s solutions will reduce the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions of a building by 16% – 20% (as compared with low-e glass) — by far the biggest energy savings opportunity for building owners and developers. Buildings account for ~25% of global carbon emissions, and glass is the material of choice.

“Following our joint efforts to develop the best smart glass and the subsequent launch in 2021, of Viracon PLUS™ Smart Glass powered by Halio®, the Investment Tax Credit is exciting news for us and the architectural glass market,” stated Garret Henson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Viracon. “Bringing the cost of electrochromic windows on par with low-e glass is a big win for our industry. This will allow both companies to impact a much broader audience and help increase our geographic market share. This added incentive will drive faster adoption, so more consumers can realize just how remarkable this architectural glass really is,” added Henson.

Halio, Inc. designs the world’s most responsive, elegant, and intelligent platform for daylight management. Halio’s Smart Glass for commercial and residential facades and interiors is the world’s leading electrochromic (EC) technology integrated into windows to maximize daylight while optimizing energy savings, reducing solar heat gain, and minimizing glare. Powered by Halio windows and skylights are available from both Halio and third-party fabricators, including Viracon, with various glass coatings and configurations.

