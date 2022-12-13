Leading person-based advertising platform hosts a webinar on key B2B challenges and how businesses can adapt to preferred buying methods

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Influ2 , the first person-based advertising (PBA) platform today released “Beyond Alignment: A New Approach to Sales and Marketing for B2B,” a webinar addressing how organizations need to prepare for an economic downturn. The webinar, led by Dmitri Lisitski, CEO and co-founder of Influ2, and featuring Malachi Threadgill, principal analyst of account-based marketing (ABM) at Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, also discusses how businesses can structure their approach to B2B marketing, sales and customer success to drive revenue; how marketing can support sales through the funnel; and what metrics actually matter in a customer-focused organization.

“Marketing and sales alignment is impossible if these teams focus on different stages of the funnel,” said Dmitri Lisitski, CEO and co-founder of Influ2. “True marketing and sales alignment arises when they talk to the same audience in the unified funnel where there is no hand-off between marketing and sales and MQL/MQAs are secondary, if not obsolete.”

According to Forrester’s 2021 B2B Buying Study, 63% of B2B purchases have more than four people involved, a jump from just 47% in 2017. These buyers typically come from different departments and assume different roles: champions, influencers, decision-makers, users or ratifiers. Understanding these buyer personas and reaching each individual with personalized and compelling content requires insightful and actionable data.

Customer data can also create efficiencies in the marketing and sales process. This is critical considering the number of buying interactions, including self-guided and personal interactions, has increased by tenfold since the pandemic started.

“In our discussion, Malachi confirmed sales and marketing organizations are unaware of the inefficient processes occurring between their teams and the buyer. Marketing and sales too often take a siloed approach and simply hand the baton back and forth; however, in today’s ecosystem, companies need tightly aligned processes. After all, the buyers now decide what the journey looks like, and the control from the sellers is gone.”

The webinar details marketing and sales alignment, prioritizing the buying group experience and how to achieve pipeline momentum.

