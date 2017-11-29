Influencer Marketing Just Got Smarter: Paladin Unveils Software To Simplify Social Campaign Management

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paladin, a management platform for new media companies and social influencer networks, today launched its social campaign management solution, called Campaigns. The feature makes influencer marketing campaigns more strategic, efficient, and results-driven, helping digital media professionals to find and package talent, share information with clients using a customized dashboard, monitor campaign progress, and visualize cross-platform performance.

Managing influencer marketing campaigns is no easy task. Staff of talent agencies and new media companies must source suitable, brand-safe talent. They need to monitor the implementation of the campaign, not to mention track progress across platforms with reliable metrics. Paladin empowers digital media professionals to streamline the entire workflow.

“In an age of ad blockers and decreasing effectiveness of interruptive advertising, influencer marketing offers a more authentic way to engage an audience,” said James Creech, Co-Founder and CEO of Paladin. “Digital media companies need workflow tools to manage influencer campaigns successfully.”

Campaigns enables users to browse influencer profiles, complete with multi-platform viewership, engagement, and audience demographic data. Users can view an influencer’s recent posts and performance, package talent into curated lists for RFP responses and client review, and follow campaign progress in real time on their dashboard.

Campaigns also delivers comprehensive, exportable wrap-up reporting with aggregated post data across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – including views, engagement, watch time, and audience demographics.

The Paladin platform, which is built on the largest authenticated social video data footprint of its kind, processes more than 35 billion social video views per month and counts among its customers Fullscreen, Studio71, ESL, and AwesomenessTV, among many others.

“Those developing integrated marketing campaigns need time to develop creative ideas and cultivate talent relationships, rather than using their energy to update pitch decks or campaign progress reports,” said Creech. “Paladin solves this problem by providing a central location for everyone to review talent that’s been pitched, view campaign creative, and have a deep understanding of audience consumption.”

About Paladin

Paladin is mission control for social video. Trusted by media companies in 25+ countries across five continents, the Paladin platform streamlines creator management, payments, data insights, and influencer campaigns on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Paladin operates globally, with offices in the U.S. (Los Angeles, California), Europe (Kraków, Poland), and Asia (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam).

