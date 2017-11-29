Breaking News
Home / Top News / Influencer Marketing Just Got Smarter: Paladin Unveils Software To Simplify Social Campaign Management

Influencer Marketing Just Got Smarter: Paladin Unveils Software To Simplify Social Campaign Management

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paladin, a management platform for new media companies and social influencer networks, today launched its social campaign management solution, called Campaigns. The feature makes influencer marketing campaigns more strategic, efficient, and results-driven, helping digital media professionals to find and package talent, share information with clients using a customized dashboard, monitor campaign progress, and visualize cross-platform performance.

Managing influencer marketing campaigns is no easy task. Staff of talent agencies and new media companies must source suitable, brand-safe talent. They need to monitor the implementation of the campaign, not to mention track progress across platforms with reliable metrics. Paladin empowers digital media professionals to streamline the entire workflow.

“In an age of ad blockers and decreasing effectiveness of interruptive advertising, influencer marketing offers a more authentic way to engage an audience,” said James Creech, Co-Founder and CEO of Paladin. “Digital media companies need workflow tools to manage influencer campaigns successfully.”

Campaigns enables users to browse influencer profiles, complete with multi-platform viewership, engagement, and audience demographic data. Users can view an influencer’s recent posts and performance, package talent into curated lists for RFP responses and client review, and follow campaign progress in real time on their dashboard.

Campaigns also delivers comprehensive, exportable wrap-up reporting with aggregated post data across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – including views, engagement, watch time, and audience demographics.

The Paladin platform, which is built on the largest authenticated social video data footprint of its kind, processes more than 35 billion social video views per month and counts among its customers Fullscreen, Studio71, ESL, and AwesomenessTV, among many others.

“Those developing integrated marketing campaigns need time to develop creative ideas and cultivate talent relationships, rather than using their energy to update pitch decks or campaign progress reports,” said Creech. “Paladin solves this problem by providing a central location for everyone to review talent that’s been pitched, view campaign creative, and have a deep understanding of audience consumption.”

About Paladin
Paladin is mission control for social video. Trusted by media companies in 25+ countries across five continents, the Paladin platform streamlines creator management, payments, data insights, and influencer campaigns on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Paladin operates globally, with offices in the U.S. (Los Angeles, California), Europe (Kraków, Poland), and Asia (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam).

CONTACT: CONTACT
Name: Lisa Crawford
Phone: 1-213-453-6559
Email: [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.