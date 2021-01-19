Influence+United welcomes HaveYouHeard

Accessing Influencer Marketing across the African continent is now possible

Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Influence+United charter member, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), is expanding the global alliances footprint to Africa with the addition of HaveYouHeard. Founded in 2008 in Cape Town, HaveYouHeard has grown to become the leading influencer agency in Africa.

By combining online and offline influence with a full digital, content production and behavioral economics service, HaveYouHeard’s approach has seen them acknowledged as one of the 10 most innovative companies in Africa by Fast Company.

“Africa is a largely untapped market, but with a population of 780 million, socially-native young adults the opportunity to tap into this growing segment is undeniable,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Consumers across Africa are looking to their peers and influencers across digital platforms more than ever. With this, influencer marketing is a critical component for brands to have success. HaveYouHeard has the capabilities to drive brand growth and market penetration throughout the continent. Having access to this rapidly growing, innovative country is central to Influence+United’s mission.”

“As global companies look for additional growth areas, Africa is increasingly becoming a focus. Providing a deep understanding of the diverse culture and communities across the continent is central to success and we are incredibly excited and honoured to be adding our skillset to the Influence+United alliance”, said Ryan McFadyen, Co-founder and head of strategy at HaveYouHeard.

The Influence+United alliance seeks to take the stress of globalization and streamline the entire executional journey — from proposal to results — for the world’s foremost companies. The alliance will serve as the easiest way to execute a unified influencer marketing campaign with trusted leaders who are localized in presence, but global in scope.

About Influence+United

Influence+United is the leading, global Influencer Marketing alliance designed for modern brand marketers. Our member companies work side by side to seamlessly develop actionable and localized campaign concepts, strategies, and investment approaches that provide the expertise and scalability required across the creator economy.

Founded in September 2020, Influence+United seeks to bring together the foremost companies from the Influencer Marketing industry around the world. Collectively, the alliance has exposure to over 3 billion global citizens and geographical expertise for over 90% of multi-continent brand organizations.

More information can be found on the alliance’s website: http://influence-united.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT: Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: +1 (407) 543-6100 Email: [email protected]